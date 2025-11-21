The Best Stocks to Buy With $10,000 Before 2026 (Hint: Not Nvidia or Palantir)

Key Points

Meta Platforms is not only the second-largest ad tech company but also a leader in the burgeoning smart glasses market.

MercadoLibre runs the largest online marketplace in Latin America, and the company is making smart investments to maintain its dominance.

Circle Internet Group mints USDC, a stablecoin preferred by financial institutions because the company has prioritized regulatory compliance (unlike Tether).

Nvidia and Palantir Technologies have been stars of the artificial intelligence trade, with shares advancing 270% and 670%, respectively, over the last two years. But Wall Street sees substantial upside in other stocks ahead of 2026.

I would split $10,000 more or less evenly across the three stocks. For instance, investors could buy six shares of Meta, two shares of MercadoLibre, and 40 shares of Circle. Here's why these are my picks for the best stocks to buy right now.

Meta Platforms: 43% implied upside

Meta Platforms owns three of the four most popular social media networks as measured by monthly active users. Its ability to source consumer data has made it the second-largest ad tech company in the world, and investments in artificial intelligence (AI) position Meta to gain market share, according to Morningstar.

Meta reported solid financial results in the third quarter. Revenue increased 26% to $51 billion, and GAAP net income (excluding a one-time tax charge) increased 20% to $7.25 per diluted share. Management on theearnings callhighlighted improved engagement and higher conversion rates (i.e., users are clicking more ads) due to investments in artificial intelligence.

Beyond advertising, Meta dominates the nascent market for smart glasses, a product CEO Mark Zuckerberg says will eventually replace smartphones as our primary computing devices. Meta recently debuted its first augmented reality smart glasses, and it hopes to integrate a superintelligence system in the future. If successful, the company may become a major player in consumer electronics in the years ahead.

Meta stock is currently 25% off its high because investors are concerned about plans to spend even more on AI next year, but those investments have already created value for the company and promise to create more in the future. Wall Street expects earnings to increase at 16% annually over the next three years. That makes the current valuation of 26 times earnings look reasonable.

MercadoLibre: 47% implied upside

MercadoLibre owns the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America. The company accounted for about 28% of online retail sales in the region last year, and its market share is likely to reach 30% next year, according to eMarketer. The company has cemented its dominance by developing an ecosystem of adjacent merchant services for advertising, logistics, and payments.

MercadoLibre reported strong third-quarter financial results. Sales rose 39% to $7.4 billion, representing 33% growth in the commerce segment and 49% growth in the fintech segment. Operating margin decreased 70 basis points as the company lowered its free shipping threshold in Brazil, but GAAP operating income still rose 30% to $724 million.

Going forward, ongoing investments in free shipping and credit products may temporarily suppress margins, but they should reinforce MercadoLibre's strong market position in both commerce and fintech in Latin America. Wall Street estimates the company's earnings will increase at 32% annually over the next three years. That makes the current valuation of 49 times earnings look relatively cheap.

Circle Internet Group: 130% implied upside

Circle is the fintech company that issues EURC and USDC, stablecoins whose values are tied to the euro and the U.S. dollar, respectively. Currently, USDC is the second-largest stablecoin by market value behind Tether, but JPMorgan Chase analysts argue that USDC is favored by financial institutions because Circle has prioritized regulatory compliance.

Circle reported encouraging financial results in the third quarter. Revenue increased 66% to $740 million as strong growth in circulating USDC (which earns revenue from interest on reserve assets) more than offset headwinds related to lower interest rates. And GAAP net income more than tripled to reach $214 million.

Circle gained market share in the third quarter, and management expects circulating USDC volume to grow at 40% annually for the foreseeable future. That means the company is well positioned to benefit as stablecoins replace fiat currency for some payments, which is likely because blockchain technology supports faster and cheaper transactions than traditional systems.

Looking ahead, Wall Street expects Circle's revenue to increase at 33% annually through 2027. That makes the current valuation of 6.2 times sales -- the cheapest multiple since the company held its initial public offering earlier this year -- very reasonable.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Trevor Jennewine has positions in MercadoLibre, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, MercadoLibre, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.