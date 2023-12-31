Best Stock to Buy Today, 1/1/2024, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the stock listed below is a Strong Buy. The stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here is today’s top stock pick, according to analysts. Click on the ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) – This is a software firm that focuses on leveraging artificial intelligence for digital identity verification and mobile image processing. On Friday, Northland Securities Analyst Michael Grondahl reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $16. Interestingly, all three Top Analysts who rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 35%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.