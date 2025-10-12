Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Sirius XM Holdings vs. Ford

Key Points

Sirius XM Holdings has struggled to grow.

While Ford has had short-term losses, it is putting money into new areas of its business.

Both stocks offer good dividends, but one's share price has performed much better over time.

10 stocks we like better than Ford Motor Company ›

This is an interesting comparison given that Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) operate in close ties with each other, largely because Sirius XM's business success is tightly intertwined with automakers like Ford.

But when it comes to which of these two companies makes a better buy right now, the decision may not be as close as you would think.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Sirius XM: A one-of-a-kind business that's struggling to grow

Sirius XM is in many ways a unicorn in the audio entertainment space. Unlike streaming giants that battle over subscribers and advertising, it enjoys a unique position with virtually no direct competitors. Its main rival? Traditional AM/FM radio.

And yet, despite that strategic advantage, the company is struggling to maintain any meaningful growth.

Its second-quarter earnings paint a rough picture. Revenue came in at $2.14 billion, a slight dip from $2.18 billion in the same quarter a year ago. But what's more concerning is the sharp 32.5% decline in net income, which fell to $205 million, while diluted earnings per share dropped from $0.74 to $0.57 year over year.

That's not a one-off, either. The first quarter also saw declines in both the top and bottom lines. Taken together, total revenue for the first half of the year is down 3.08%, at $4.2 billion.

For a company with little direct competition, this stagnation is puzzling. One possible explanation is the limited expansion potential in Sirius XM's core business model. The company is heavily reliant on new car sales and driver subscriptions, and the simple fact may be that there is a direct limit on the number of people who want to pay for it.

Ford: A cyclical giant navigating tough terrain

Ford isn't without its own set of challenges. The company enjoyed a strong rebound in 2022, with revenue climbing 15.93% that year, helped by pent-up demand following pandemic disruptions. But since then, maintaining that momentum has proved more difficult.

Still, Ford's performance in recent quarters has remained comparatively stable. In the second quarter, total revenue reached $50.18 billion, up from 2024's $47.81 billion. Net income shifted from profit to a loss of $29 million, a significant decline from last year's net income of $1.8 billion.

Despite these losses, which could be attributed to how much Ford has invested in new areas such as electric vehicles (EVs), its key advantage over Sirius XM is its diversified product line and strength of brand loyalty. Unlike satellite radio, drivers do need vehicles, and Ford's long-term potential as a strong dividend source and its easy valuation give it an edge as an investment.

While the EV market is in flux and competition remains fierce, Ford is positioning itself to be a long-term player in the space. Its iconic F-Series trucks and Mustang Mach-E continue to gain traction, even as consumers grapple with inflation and high interest rates.

The investor takeaway

Both of these stocks offer nice dividends; the share-price performance is a different story. Ford shares have gained 62% over the last five years, while SiriusXM has seen its share price fall 61%.

Ford has more momentum; Sirius is struggling to find top-line growth. The automaker managed to grow through the first half of 2025, gaining revenue momentum in the second quarter, and is putting money back into its business through expansion of its EV production, which is why I can forgive the slip in earnings.

Sirius XM could make a comeback if it successfully pivots into new content or digital offerings, or if the spending power of the public improves. But given the current pricing pressures on consumers, premium things like satellite radio subscriptions likely won't gain a lot of traction.

Ford, while not a high-growth tech stock, offers a more stable outlook and a clearer road map over the long term. It might not be the flashiest stock on the market, but its dividend seems safe given its huge cash reserve of more than $23 billion, its future growth through EV innovation, and continued global demand for its core vehicles like the F-150.

All in all, Ford seems like the better stock to buy right now. Sirius XM's niche dominance is offset by stagnation and declining earnings. Ford has proved that it can weather economic headwinds over the long term, even if it sacrifices earnings in the short term while investing in the future and offering a compelling dividend yield in the process. If you're looking for a stock with more upside and greater resilience, Ford drives away with the win.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ford Motor Company right now?

Before you buy stock in Ford Motor Company, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ford Motor Company wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,979!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,746!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

David Butler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.