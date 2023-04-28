Best States to Pursue a Career in Finance

Thinking of pursuing a career in finance? Although it’s a lucrative career path, the field is highly competitive. In a recent study, Tipalti found which states were the best to pursue a career in finance or accounting by analyzing the number of jobs available, average salaries and university rankings. They also determined the best-paying jobs for finance graduates.

Here’s which states ranked best for a career in finance.

1. New York

Total Number of Accounting Jobs Available: 10,213

10,213 Total Number of Finance Jobs Available: 9,244

9,244 Accounting and Finance Average Salary : $117,000

: $117,000 Average World University Rankings Accounting and Finance Score: 79.70

79.70 Finance Career Score /10: 9.65

2. Minnesota

Total Number of Accounting Jobs Available: 2997

2997 Total Number of Finance Jobs Available: 2,130

2,130 Accounting and Finance Average Salary: $107,000

$107,000 Average World University Rankings Accounting and Finance Score: 62.80

62.80 Finance Career Score /10: 8.80

3. Illinois

Total Number of Accounting Jobs Available: 6,719

6,719 Total Number of Finance Jobs Available: 5,240

5,240 Accounting and Finance Average Salary: $114,000

$114,000 Average World University Rankings Accounting and Finance Score: 35.70

35.70 Finance Career Score /10: 8.76

4. New Jersey

Total Number of Accounting Jobs Available: 4,472

4,472 Total Number of Finance Jobs Available: 3,361

3,361 Accounting and Finance Average Salary: $113,000

$113,000 Average World University Rankings Accounting and Finance Score: n/a

n/a Finance Career Score /10: 8.30

5. Maryland

Total Number of Accounting Jobs Available: 2,997

2,997 Total Number of Finance Jobs Available: 2,206

2,206 Accounting and Finance Average Salary: $109,000

$109,000 Average World University Rankings Accounting and Finance Score: 54.50

54.50 Finance Career Score /10: 8.20

6. Pennsylvania

Total Number of Accounting Jobs Available: 6,060

6,060 Total Number of Finance Jobs Available: 4,368

4,368 Accounting and Finance Average Salary: $106,000

$106,000 Average World University Rankings Accounting and Finance Score: 71.87

71.87 Finance Career Score /10: 8.10

7. Virginia

Total Number of Accounting Jobs Available: 4,555

4,555 Total Number of Finance Jobs Available: 3,185

3,185 Accounting and Finance Average Salary: $104,000

$104,000 Average World University Rankings Accounting and Finance Score: 33.02

33.02 Finance Career Score /10: 7.48

8. Florida

Total Number of Accounting Jobs Available: 10,265

10,265 Total Number of Finance Jobs Available: 6,468

6,468 Accounting and Finance Average Salary: $115,000

$115,000 Average World University Rankings Accounting and Finance Score: 34.74

34.74 Finance Career Score /10: 7.14

9. Georgia

Total Number of Accounting Jobs Available: 4,963

4,963 Total Number of Finance Jobs Available: 3,040

3,040 Accounting and Finance Average Salary: $113,000

$113,000 Average World University Rankings Accounting and Finance Score: 35.99

35.99 Finance Career Score /10: 6.94

10. Connecticut

Total Number of Accounting Jobs Available: 2,078

2,078 Total Number of Finance Jobs Available: 1,532

1,532 Accounting and Finance Average Salary: $101,000

$101,000 Average World University Rankings Accounting and Finance Score: 31.40

31.40 Finance Career Score /10: 6.88

Overall, New York ranks as the top state to pursue a career in finance or accounting, with a finance career score of 9.65 out of 10. The state also has the highest average accounting and finance salary of any state - $117,000 a year. New York University (NYU) earned the state the highest score for its performance in the accounting and finance discipline.

Tipalti also found the U.S. regions with the top graduate salaries, as well as the best-paid jobs for finance graduates.

Rocky Mountain/Far West Region

Accounting Graduate Salary: $61,920

Finance Graduate Salary: $64,777

New England Region

Accounting Graduate Salary: $61,500

Finance Graduate Salary: $64,050

Mideast Region

Accounting Graduate Salary: $60,183

Finance Graduate Salary: $63,100

Overall, the highest paying job for finance jobs is a controller, someone who is responsible for a company's day-to-day financial reports. On average, the annual salary for a controller is $104,972, out-earning both tax preparers and senior accountants.