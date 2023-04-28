Best States to Pursue a Career in Finance

News & Insights

April 28, 2023 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by Erin Bendig for Kiplinger ->

Thinking of pursuing a career in finance? Although it’s a lucrative career path, the field is highly competitive. In a recent study, Tipalti found which states were the best to pursue a career in finance or accounting by analyzing the number of jobs available, average salaries and university rankings. They also determined the best-paying jobs for finance graduates. 

Here’s which states ranked best for a career in finance. 

1. New York

A view of the New York City skyline.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • Total Number of Accounting Jobs Available: 10,213
  • Total Number of Finance Jobs Available: 9,244
  • Accounting and Finance Average Salary: $117,000
  • Average World University Rankings Accounting and Finance Score: 79.70
  • Finance Career Score /10: 9.65

2. Minnesota

An image of the University of Minnesota, East Bank campus, in Minneapolis.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • Total Number of Accounting Jobs Available: 2997
  • Total Number of Finance Jobs Available: 2,130
  • Accounting and Finance Average Salary: $107,000
  • Average World University Rankings Accounting and Finance Score: 62.80
  • Finance Career Score /10: 8.80

3. Illinois

A view from Illinois.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • Total Number of Accounting Jobs Available: 6,719
  • Total Number of Finance Jobs Available: 5,240
  • Accounting and Finance Average Salary: $114,000
  • Average World University Rankings Accounting and Finance Score: 35.70
  • Finance Career Score /10: 8.76

4. New Jersey

Aerial photo of the Pulaski Skyway bridge connecting Newark and Jersey City at sunset.

(Image credit: Getty)
  • Total Number of Accounting Jobs Available: 4,472
  • Total Number of Finance Jobs Available: 3,361
  • Accounting and Finance Average Salary: $113,000 
  • Average World University Rankings Accounting and Finance Score: n/a
  • Finance Career Score /10: 8.30

5. Maryland

H.J. Patterson Hall rests on the College Park campus of the University of Maryland. Prince George's County, Maryland.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • Total Number of Accounting Jobs Available: 2,997
  • Total Number of Finance Jobs Available: 2,206
  • Accounting and Finance Average Salary: $109,000
  • Average World University Rankings Accounting and Finance Score: 54.50
  • Finance Career Score /10: 8.20

6. Pennsylvania 

A picture of the Philadelphia skyline.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • Total Number of Accounting Jobs Available: 6,060
  • Total Number of Finance Jobs Available: 4,368
  • Accounting and Finance Average Salary: $106,000
  • Average World University Rankings Accounting and Finance Score: 71.87
  • Finance Career Score /10: 8.10

7. Virginia

A picture of waterfront townhomes in Virginia.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • Total Number of Accounting Jobs Available: 4,555
  • Total Number of Finance Jobs Available: 3,185
  • Accounting and Finance Average Salary: $104,000
  • Average World University Rankings Accounting and Finance Score: 33.02
  • Finance Career Score /10: 7.48

8. Florida

Florida State University historic buildings in Tallahassee, Florida

(Image credit: Getty)
  • Total Number of Accounting Jobs Available: 10,265
  • Total Number of Finance Jobs Available: 6,468
  • Accounting and Finance Average Salary: $115,000
  • Average World University Rankings Accounting and Finance Score: 34.74
  • Finance Career Score /10: 7.14

9. Georgia

Atlanta skyscrapers as seen by a camera lofted by kite over Piedmont Park.

(Image credit: Getty)
  • Total Number of Accounting Jobs Available: 4,963
  • Total Number of Finance Jobs Available: 3,040
  • Accounting and Finance Average Salary: $113,000
  • Average World University Rankings Accounting and Finance Score: 35.99
  • Finance Career Score /10: 6.94

10. Connecticut

The image shows a view of the downtown of New London, Connecticut from a boat in the Long Island Sound with the Coast Guard cutter Eagle, a sailing ship, docked in the port.

(Image credit: Getty)
  • Total Number of Accounting Jobs Available: 2,078
  • Total Number of Finance Jobs Available: 1,532
  • Accounting and Finance Average Salary: $101,000
  • Average World University Rankings Accounting and Finance Score: 31.40
  • Finance Career Score /10: 6.88

Overall, New York ranks as the top state to pursue a career in finance or accounting, with a finance career score of 9.65 out of 10. The state also has the highest average accounting and finance salary of any state - $117,000 a year. New York University (NYU) earned the state the highest score for its performance in the accounting and finance discipline.

Tipalti also found the U.S. regions with the top graduate salaries, as well as the best-paid jobs for finance graduates.

Rocky Mountain/Far West Region

Accounting Graduate Salary: $61,920

Finance Graduate Salary: $64,777

New England Region

Accounting Graduate Salary: $61,500

Finance Graduate Salary: $64,050

Mideast Region

Accounting Graduate Salary: $60,183

Finance Graduate Salary: $63,100

Overall, the highest paying job for finance jobs is a controller, someone who is responsible for a company's day-to-day financial reports. On average, the annual salary for a controller is $104,972, out-earning both tax preparers and senior accountants. 

