The Best Soaring "Strong Buy" Stocks to Buy Now as the Market Rebounds

The stock market soared on Monday as investors celebrated the possibility that the Strait of Hormuz could reopen by the end of the week. Trump also said the U.S. reached the foundation of a lasting ceasefire with Iran that gives all the parties time to hammer out a larger agreement in the coming months.

The market cooled off a bit on Tuesday, even as oil prices tanked again. But the bulls have pushed the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 right back above their 21-day moving averages and within touching distance of their peaks.

If the critical oil and commodities choke point does open by Friday and the ceasefire holds, the bulls might be ready to spur the market to new highs in the back half of June.

Given this backdrop, investors likely want to keep buying stocks to make sure they are exposed to another potential rally. Some investors might want to start buying into beaten-down stocks, hoping that a turnaround is in sight. But it might be more prudent in the near-term to buy stocks that have already proven themselves to be winners in the 2026 market conditions.

The momentum stocks this screen puts on your radar have seen strong upward earnings revisions, earning them a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buys) right now.

Let’s dive into how investors can find the best "Strong Buy" momentum stocks to add to their portfolios right now in June and heading into the second half of 2026.

Screen Basics: Finding Top Momentum Stocks to Buy

The screen we are looking into today comes loaded with the Research Wizard. The screen helps investors dig through all of the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks, of which there are over 200 at any given time, to find some of the top momentum names.

The screen narrows down the list of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocksto those with upward price momentum that are also trading within 20% of their 52-week highs. The screen then uses the PEG ratio and the Price to Sales ratio to help make sure investors are getting value as well. The screen then makes your life a little easier and narrows it down to just seven stock picks.

The screen basics are listed below…

· Zacks Rank = #1 (Strong Buy)

· Current Price/52-week High >= 0.8

· PEG Ratio: P/E F(1)/EPS Growth <= 1

· Price/Sales <= 3

· Percentage Change Price -12 Weeks = Top # 7

This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and it is called bt_sow_momentum_method1 It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder.

The screen is simple, yet powerful. Here is one of the seven stocks that made it through this week's screen…

Buy Soaring AI Stock HPE for Growth, Value, and 40% Upside

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE builds the behind-the-scenes technology that powers AI data centers, computer networks, and more. It makes servers, networking equipment, storage systems, and offers cloud-like services that help businesses run AI, store data, and manage their IT needs.

HPE is benefiting from surging demand driven by the AI spending boom, as hyperscalers like Meta and Microsoft pour hundreds of billions into data centers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The server and networking company raised its FY26 guidance when it reported its Q2 results on June 1, as “customers continue to invest in modernizing their infrastructure and scaling AI.” HPE’s earnings revisions skyrocketed 42% for FY26 and 50% for FY27 as the technology company rides the historic capex-heavy spending spree.

The AI infrastructure stock’s upward revisions earn it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It is projected to grow its revenue by 31% in FY26 and 12% next year to reach $50.36 billion vs. $34 billion in FY25. HPE’s adjusted earnings are projected to skyrocket 76% this year and 18% next to hit $4.02 a share, doubling 2025’s $1.94 a share in the process.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HPE’s 100% YTD surge helped it break out of a prolonged stretch of sideways trading to new all-time highs. The stock has dipped over 10% from its early June peaks alongside the market and all things AI.

But it found support at some key technical levels already, and its average Zacks price target still marks 40% upside from Tuesday’s levels. The AI data center infrastructure stock trades at 14.8X forward 12-month earnings, marking a 55% discount to its highs.

Get the rest of the stocks on this list and start looking for the newest companies that fit these criteria. It's easy to do. And it could help you find your next big winner. Start screening for these companies today with a free trial to the Research Wizard. You can do it.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

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Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: www.zacks.com/performance_disclosure

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.