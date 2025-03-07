The Best Side Hustles for the Middle Class To Grow Wealth in 2025

With the cost of living on the rise, relying on just the income from your day job may not be enough to build long-term wealth. For the middle class, side hustles offer a powerful way to boost income, pay down debt and invest in the future — all without quitting your job.

Learn More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s How I Use ChatGPT To Make a Lot of Money

Check Out: 5 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Whether you’re looking for flexibility, passive income or a high-earning opportunity, the right side hustle can help you take control of your financial future in 2025.

Here are some side hustles to consider, some which the average person could pick up quickly and some that require more significant training or skill building.

Online Tutoring

Online tutoring is one of the most profitable side hustles, and you don’t even need a teaching credential, according to Collin Plume, founder and CEO of Noble Gold Investments.

“Teaching English online can get you more than $60 per hour,” Plume said. While you can work with online schools to actually tutor children, not all tutoring has to be in the area of education, however, Plume pointed out. You can also use your expertise to earn from what you already are doing.

You can do video tutorials or webinars about specific topics. Get someone that can write a script, help you shoot and edit it for you. Sell it as a course and as an e-book. It’s a great passive income that could roll in some cash for years. Just make sure to update your material yearly.

Explore More: 15 Games That Pay Instantly to Your Cash App Account

Life Insurance Sales

Speaking from experience, Joseph Rodriguez, CEO of Level Up Insurance, suggested that selling life insurance is one of the best side hustles for earning more money. “The commissions are high, the income is recurring, and if done correctly, it can turn into a full-time business.”

He said even part-time earnings could add up to around $42,000 per year and full-time earnings well over $100,000.

“Very few people understand the potential of this industry. The best part? It’s flexible and scalable, and there is no ceiling on how much you can earn. The only reason most people fail in this business is that they are not guided properly.”

High-Ticket Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing has a bad reputation because most people try to make money by recommending low-cost products that pay $1 or $2 per sale, Rodriguez said.

“But if you reverse the approach and promote high-ticket products like coaching, financial services or software, you can make $500 to $2,000 per sale.”

This side hustle doesn’t even require you to deal with customers or handle products, he said. “You just develop content that brings traffic, and the company will do the rest. If you can build an audience on TikTok, YouTube or a blog, this can become a relatively passive income that will keep on growing.”

Digital Products and Online Courses

If you have expertise in marketing, sales, fitness, real estate or even a hobby, you can turn that expertise into a digital product or online course, Rodriguez said. “Once it is created, it can be sold infinitely without additional effort.”

“People are paying thousands of dollars for e-books, guides, templates and video courses because they want quick results. If you know how to solve a problem, there is a market for it.”

The biggest challenge is advertising it properly, so you need to dial in your personal branding. But when you get it right, it is one of the most sustainable and profitable side hustles.

AI-Powered Sales Outreach and Lead Generation Services

Kaveh Vahdat, the founder and CEO of RiseAngle and the founder and president of RiseOpp, is seeing great growth opportunities in the realm of AI-driven tools and skills.

People who learn to use AI-driven tools like Apollo.io, Clay.com and ChatGPT to automate business to business (B2B) cold outreach and lead generation for high-ticket businesses can earn significant income, he said, anywhere from $5,000 to $50,000 per month for results.

AI-Powered Digital Product Creation

Additionally, people who can learn to create and sell AI-powered digital assets like custom GPTs, AI-enhanced courses or ChatGPT-powered tools on platforms like Gumroad, Teachable and Udemy can also bring in a ton of money, Vahdat said.

It can provide “passive, scalable income from digital products that people actually pay for, bringing in income to the tune of $150,000 to $500,000 per year.”

With money like that you might not even need a day job any longer.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best Side Hustles for the Middle Class To Grow Wealth in 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.