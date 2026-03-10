Best Shareholder Yield Stocks to Navigate Iran War and Inflation Risks

An updated edition of the Jan. 08, 2026, article.

The Iran war has once again highlighted how geopolitical shocks can ripple through global markets via energy prices, inflation expectations and central bank policy.

With crude oil surging, inflation risks re-emerging and interest-rate cuts potentially delayed, equity investors face an environment marked by elevated volatility.

In such conditions, companies that consistently return cash to shareholders can offer a valuable layer of protection.

Stocks with strong shareholder yield not only provide income through dividends but also support valuations through buybacks and disciplined capital allocation. As geopolitical risks and macro uncertainty persist in 2026, these companies may serve as an important anchor for investor portfolios navigating turbulent markets.

Among the companies that offer good shareholder yields, some are Yum China YUMC, Simon Property Group SPG and CION Investment Corporation CION. These stocks also have a favorable Zacks Rank or Style Scores, implying potential for a rise in share price this year, thereby growing investors’ wealth.

Geopolitical Shock Rattles Global Markets

The ongoing war involving Iran has emerged as a major source of macroeconomic uncertainty in early 2026, shaking global energy markets and financial assets. Escalating military actions around the Persian Gulf and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a corridor that handles roughly 20% of global oil flows — have significantly tightened energy supply expectations.

Markets reacted quickly. Brent crude briefly surged toward $120 per barrel, marking one of the sharpest spikes in recent years as investors priced in potential supply disruptions across the Middle East.

Per this Reuters article, the surge in crude prices has triggered widespread volatility across equities. Wall Street indices slid as the energy shock intensified inflation concerns and heightened risk sentiment among investors.

With geopolitical tensions escalating and oil markets tightening, investors are increasingly seeking strategies that can provide resilience during macro uncertainty.

Oil Price Surge Fuels Inflation Risks

The energy shock from the Iran conflict is raising concerns about a renewed inflation wave globally, according to a Reuters article.

Crude prices have jumped sharply since the start of the conflict, with oil climbing more than 24% after the initial strikes and retaliation between Iran and Western allies.

Higher oil prices typically feed directly into transportation and manufacturing costs, pushing up consumer prices across economies. As a result, economists warn that sustained energy price spikes could rekindle inflation pressures that central banks have been trying to tame over the past two years.

Financial markets are already reflecting this concern. Per this Reuters article, rising energy prices have pushed global bond yields higher and strengthened the U.S. dollar as investors reassess the inflation outlook.

The inflationary shock could become even more pronounced if supply disruptions in the Persian Gulf persist, particularly given the region’s central role in global crude exports.

Iran Conflict Complicates Federal Reserve Policy Outlook

The oil-driven inflation spike is also complicating the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.

Prior to the escalation in the Middle East, investors had widely expected the Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates in 2026 as inflation gradually cooled. However, the surge in energy prices may force policymakers to reassess that trajectory.

According to this Reuters article, expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts have weakened as rising oil prices heighten fears that inflation pressures could remain elevated.

Higher oil prices have historically created a dilemma for central banks — tightening policy risks slowing growth, while easing too quickly could allow inflation to accelerate.

The resulting uncertainty has already weighed on equity markets globally, with European stocks sliding to multi-month lows as investors reacted to the spike in oil prices and fading rate-cut hopes, per this Reuters article.

In such a volatile macro environment, investors are increasingly turning to companies that deliver consistent capital returns.

Why Shareholder Yield Matters in Volatile Markets

One investment strategy that is likely to drive investors’ attention amid geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty is shareholder yield.

Shareholder yield measures the total capital returned to investors through dividends, share buybacks and net debt reduction. Unlike dividend yield alone, the metric captures the full scope of a company’s capital allocation discipline.

Companies with strong shareholder yield typically share several characteristics, including robust free cash flow generation, healthy balance sheets and management commitment to returning capital. These attributes become particularly valuable during periods of market turbulence.

First, dividend payouts provide investors with steady income even when equity markets stagnate or decline.

Second, share repurchases can help support stock prices by reducing the number of shares outstanding and boosting earnings per share.

Third, companies capable of returning significant cash to shareholders often have resilient business models capable of navigating economic shocks.

Our Shareholder Yield Screen makes it easy to identify high-potential stocks at any given time — just like the ones mentioned above.

Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas? Explore 37 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Screens and discover your next big opportunity.

3 Top Stocks With Impressive Shareholder Yield

Yum China is another strong candidate for high shareholder yield due to its attractive dividend payments, share buybacks and effective debt management. The company offers a moderate dividend yield of around 2.24%.

YUMC has increased its dividend payout four times over the past five years, reflecting an annualized dividend growth rate of 22.23%. The payout ratio of 38% indicates that the company is paying less than its income, which is sustainable over the long term. This also reflects that SPG is keeping funds for better investment opportunities. YUMC has returned $5.8 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases between 2017 and 2025. The company plans to repurchase shares worth of $460 million in the first half of 2026. The program is part of the broader plan to return $1.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2026.

YUMC’s shareholder yield remains impressive, making it a compelling choice for investors seeking a combination of income and capital appreciation while benefiting from disciplined capital allocation.

YUMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Zacks Value and Momentum Score of C, implying moderate upside potential for the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Simon Property Group stands out as a strong candidate for high shareholder yield due to its attractive dividend payments, consistent share buybacks and effective debt management. The company offers a good dividend yield of around 4.52%.

SPG has increased its dividend payout 14 times in the past five years, reflecting an annualized dividend growth rate of 10.3%. The payout ratio of 69% indicates that the company is paying less than its income, which is sustainable over the long term. This also reflects that SPG is keeping funds for better investment opportunities. The company has also repurchased shares worth $227 million in 2025. At the beginning of 2026, the company repurchased an additional 273,000 shares for roughly $50 million.

SPG’s shareholder yield remains impressive, making it a compelling choice for investors seeking a combination of income and capital appreciation while benefiting from disciplined capital allocation.

SPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and a Zacks Momentum Score of C, implying moderate potential for continued uptrend in the stock.

CION Investment is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment company with an investment objective of generating current income and modest capital appreciation by primarily investing in senior secured debt, first lien, second lien and unitranche loans of U.S. middle-market companies. The company offers a competitive dividend yield of around 15.09%.

CION has increased its dividend payout seven times in the past five years, reflecting an annualized dividend growth rate of 7.63%. The payout ratio of 81% indicates that the company is paying less than its income, which is sustainable over the long term. This also reflects that CION is keeping funds for better investment opportunities. The company has also repurchased shares worth $12 million in the first nine months of 2025.

CION’s shareholder yield remains impressive, making it a compelling choice for investors seeking a combination of income and capital appreciation while benefiting from disciplined capital allocation.

CION currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and a Zacks Value and Growth Score of A, implying upside potential for the stock.

