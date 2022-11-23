Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 3 To Know

Semiconductor stocks are a type of stock that represents ownership in a company that manufactures or sells semiconductor products. Semiconductors are electronic components that can be found in a variety of devices, including computers, cell phones, and TVs. They are made of materials like silicon and germanium, and they help to conduct electricity. Also, semiconductor stocks tend to be volatile, as they are sensitive to changes in demand for electronics products.

However, they can also offer investors the opportunity to grow their portfolio value over time. For those interested in investing in semiconductor stocks, here are three to for your stock market watchlist right now.

Semiconductor Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Today

1. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD Stock)

First up, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a multinational semiconductor company. In brief, the company develops computer processors and related technologies for business and consumer markets. Notably, its main products include microprocessors, chipsets, graphic processing units (GPUs), and servers.

AMD Recent Stock News

At the beginning of this month, Advanced Micro Devices reported its 3rd quarter 2022 financial results. Diving in, the company posted Q3 2022 earnings of $0.54 per share with revenue of $5.6 billion. Wall Street’s consensus earnings estimate for the quarter was $0.55 per share and revenue of $5.6 billion. AMD also reported a 29% increase in revenue versus the same period, a year prior.

AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. “Despite the challenging macro environment, we grew revenue 29% year-over-year driven by increased sales of our data center, embedded and game console products. We are confident that our leadership product portfolio, strong balance sheet, and ongoing growth opportunities in our data center and embedded businesses position us well to navigate the current market dynamics.”

AMD Stock Chart

It’s no surprise that AMD has taken a beating so far in 2022, as shares are down over 48%. However, in just the last month of trading, AMD stock has rebounded 30.72%. On Wednesday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices are trading higher by 2.04% at $76.79 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

2. Intel Corporation (INTC Stock)

Next, Intel Corporation (INTC) is an American multinational corporation and technology company. Actually, Intel is one of the world’s largest and highest-valued semiconductor chip makers, based on revenue. Additionally. the company supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Also, Intel manufactures motherboard chipsets, integrated circuits, flash memory, graphics chips, and other devices related to communications and computing.

INTC Recent Stock News

At the end of October, Intel reported better-than-expected Q3 2022 financial results. Specifically, the company nothced in Q3 2022 earnings of $0.59 per share, along with revenue of $15.3 billion. For context, analysts’ consensus estimates for the third quarter were an EPS of $0.34 and revenue estimates of $18.6 billion. Meanwhile, Intel also said in its earnings presentation that it projects Q4 2022 earnings of approximately $0.20 per share, along with revenue estimates in the range of $14 to $15 billion.

Additionally, Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO said, “Despite the worsening economic conditions, we delivered solid results and made significant progress with our product and process execution during the quarter. To position ourselves for this business cycle, we are aggressively addressing costs and driving efficiencies across the business to accelerate our IDM 2.0 flywheel for the digital future.”

INTC Stock Chart

Looking at the last month of trading activity, shares of INTC stock have started to recover by 9.64%, while still being down approximately 44% year-to-date. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, shares of INTC stock are trading flat on the day at $29.48 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

3. Texas Instruments (TXN Stock)

Lastly, Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) is an American technology company that designs and manufactures semiconductor products, including microprocessors, applications processors, integrated circuits, and digital signal processors. In addition, the company also manufactures other electronics such as calculators and mobile phones.

TXN Recent Stock News

At the end of last month, Texas Instruments announced better-than-expected 3rd Quarter 2022 financial results. However, the company did lower its forecast. In detail, TXN posted Q3 2022 earnings of $2.45 per share, along with revenue of $5.2 billion. These revenue figures represent a 12.9% increase on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, Texas Instruments also said it estimates Q4 2022 earnings of $1.83 to $2.11 per share, along with revenue estimates in the range of $4.4 billion to $4.8 billion.

Moreover, Rich Templeton, TI’s chairman, president, and CEO, commented, “Revenue increased 1% sequentially and increased 13% from the same quarter a year ago, about as expected. During the quarter we experienced expected weakness in personal electronics and expanding weakness across industrial.“

TXN Stock Chart

Year-to-date Texas Instruments is down 5.97%, outperforming the broader markets so far this year. Over the last month of trading, shares of TXN stock have gained by 10.88%. Aside from that, on Wednesday, Texas Instrument stock is trading higher by 1.13% on the day at $179.22 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

