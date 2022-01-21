Best Semiconductor Stocks to Invest in for 2022 (Part 2 of 2)

Last time, I kicked off my video series about the best semiconductor stocks for 2022. If you missed the first video in the series, here are picks six through 10. Today, I cover my top five semiconductor stocks to buy now. As I mentioned previously, I believe semiconductors are the new oil. Every secular tailwind you can think of involving disruptive innovation requires semiconductors. Consider these disruptive technologies:

Data centers

Cloud computing

Cybersecurity

Space exploration

Video gaming

Online gambling

Augmented reality (AR)

Virtual reality (VR)

Mixed reality (MR)

Autonomous driving

Electric vehicles

Genomics

Esports

5G

E-commerce

Cryptocurrency

Artificial intelligence (AI)

The metaverse

Big Data

What do all these growth trends have in common? They all require semiconductors. So which stocks are the best to own? In today's video, I discuss my top five semiconductor stocks.

Stock pick No. 1 has to be Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The company was co-founded in 1993 by the current CEO, Jen-Hsun "Jensen" Huang. Huang is one of the most influential leaders in Silicon Valley, and his capabilities seem to age like fine wine. People want to work for Nvidia, and the company's list of credentials grows annually.

To provide insight into how impressive Nvidia's business is, here is a list of recognitions:

Harvard Business Review's CEO 100

Fortune's Best Places to Work

MIT Tech Review's 50 Smartest Companies

Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies

Forbes JUST 100 Best Corporate Citizens

Dow Jones Sustainability Index

What's mind-blowing to many is that Huang is actually related to the CEO of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Lisa Su. That's right, Su's grandfather is Huang's uncle. Talk about brainpower running in the family! AMD is on the list as well, but what are the other stock picks? Please watch the below video for more information and the complete list of best semiconductor stocks to buy now in 2022!

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Jan. 20, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 20, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Eric Cuka owns Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research, Marvell Technology Group, Nvidia, and iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Applied Materials, Marvell Technology Group, and NXP Semiconductors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.