Best Semiconductor Stocks to Invest in for 2022 (Part 1 of 2)

What are the best semiconductor stocks for 2022 and beyond? The semiconductor shortage was big news in 2021, but with so many different companies in the semiconductor sector, it can be challenging to know which are the top stocks to buy now.

As I have discussed previously, I believe semiconductors are the new oil. Think about it for a minute. Consider all the secular growth trends and disruptive innovations we are experiencing and will continue to experience over the next decade. Here are several to consider:

Data centers

Cloud computing

Cybersecurity

Space exploration

Video gaming

Online gambling

Augmented reality (AR)

Virtual reality (VR)

Mixed reality (MR)

Autonomous driving

Electric vehicles

Genomics

Esports

5G

E-commerce

Cryptocurrency

Artificial intelligence (AI)

The metaverse

Big Data

What do all these growth trends have in common? They all require semiconductors. So which stocks are the best to own? In today's video, I discuss my top semiconductor stocks to buy now for 2022 and beyond.

Stock pick No. 10 is Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM). TSM is the world's largest semiconductor foundry, controlling over half of global market share. The company has over 11,500 products and uses over 275 unique technologies. It's easy to argue that TSM stock has the largest moat in the semiconductor sector, so it has to be included on the list. For more insights as to why TSM stock isn't ranked higher, please watch the video.

I'll provide 10 total stocks over two articles and videos. In the video below, I cover a background on the semiconductor industry and stock picks six through 10. This video series is well worth your time. Please watch and subscribe.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Jan. 18, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 18, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Eric Cuka owns Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Axcelis Technologies, Broadcom Ltd, Lam Research, Nvidia, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool owns and recommends ASML Holding, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Intel, Lam Research, Nvidia, Qualcomm, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Applied Materials and Broadcom Ltd and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.