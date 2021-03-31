InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As the old Warren Buffett adage goes, “you should be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy.” It’s good advice, and it means that when the markets are greedily driving stocks upward, investors will be well-served by keeping a list of their favorite safe stocks on hand. These can use their reliable income streams and recession-proof offerings to help you weather volatility.

Data last updated: April 1, 2021 11:10 PM EDT

The post Best Safe Stocks for 2021 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.