Best Safe Stocks for 2021

As the old Warren Buffett adage goes, “you should be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy.” It’s good advice, and it means that when the markets are greedily driving stocks upward, investors will be well-served by keeping a list of their favorite safe stocks on hand. These can use their reliable income streams and recession-proof offerings to help you weather volatility.


Ticker Company Name Price % Daily Change Recent News
VZ Verizon Communications 58.30 0.26 7 of the Best Value Stocks on the Market Today
KMB Kimberly-Clark 136.98 -1.49 9 Great Dividend Stocks with 3%+ Yields
HRL Hormel Foods 47.60 -0.38 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy That Will DRIP Steady Income
WMT Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. 135.62 -0.15 7 Recession-Proof Safe Stocks to Keep Close At All Times
NVO Novo Nordisk A/S 67.66 0.36 7 Pharmaceutical Stocks Working on Their Next Blockbuster  
ED Consolidated Edison 74.29 -0.68 3 Top Retirement Stocks For Reliable Dividends
WBA Walgreens Boots Alliance 54.75 -0.27 Stock Market Movers & Shakers: 5 Big Names in Business Ready to Move Stocks

