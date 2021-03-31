Best Safe Stocks for 2021
As the old Warren Buffett adage goes, “you should be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy.” It’s good advice, and it means that when the markets are greedily driving stocks upward, investors will be well-served by keeping a list of their favorite safe stocks on hand. These can use their reliable income streams and recession-proof offerings to help you weather volatility.
|Ticker
|Company Name
|Price
|% Daily Change
|Recent News
|VZ
|Verizon Communications
|58.30
|0.26
|7 of the Best Value Stocks on the Market Today
|KMB
|Kimberly-Clark
|136.98
|-1.49
|9 Great Dividend Stocks with 3%+ Yields
|HRL
|Hormel Foods
|47.60
|-0.38
|3 Dividend Stocks to Buy That Will DRIP Steady Income
|WMT
|Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
|135.62
|-0.15
|7 Recession-Proof Safe Stocks to Keep Close At All Times
|NVO
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|67.66
|0.36
|7 Pharmaceutical Stocks Working on Their Next Blockbuster
|ED
|Consolidated Edison
|74.29
|-0.68
|3 Top Retirement Stocks For Reliable Dividends
|WBA
|Walgreens Boots Alliance
|54.75
|-0.27
|Stock Market Movers & Shakers: 5 Big Names in Business Ready to Move Stocks
