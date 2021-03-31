Stocks

Best Quantum Glass Battery Stocks in 2021

Contributor
InvestorPlace Staff InvestorPlace
Published

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Quantum glass batteries, often referred to simply as “glass batteries,” represent the next frontier in electric vehicles. Called the “forever battery” and the “holy grail,” glass batteries are expected to solve the two most pressing problems that have kept electric vehicles from being widely adopted by the public — limited battery life and slow charging times. For investors, there are several quantum glass battery stocks to watch.


Data last updated: April 1, 2021 11:10 PM EDT

Ticker Company Name Price % Daily Change Recent News
PCRFY Panasonic Corp Ads 12.94 -0.77 3 Quantum Glass Stocks You Should Know to Diversify Your EV Portfolio
ALB Albemarle Corp 150.74 3.17 What Did the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Catch Up On.
SSNLF SAMSUNG ELECTRON 72.15 - 9 Hot Stocks to Buy Now to Profit off Chinese Markets

The post Best Quantum Glass Battery Stocks in 2021 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    InvestorPlace

    InvestorPlace is one of America’s largest, longest-standing independent financial research firms. Started over 40 years ago by a business visionary named Tom Phillips, we publish detailed research and recommendations for self-directed investors, financial advisors and money managers.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular