Best Places To Retire on $3,000 a Month or Less
Many retirees live on strict fixed incomes, especially those who rely heavily on Social Security. As of September, the average monthly Social Security benefit was $1,548 a month, so that means the average couple collecting Social Security would take home $3,096. Although it’s difficult, it is possible to get by on just that amount per month — especially if you are strategic about where you choose to live out your retirement years.
Whether you want to retire in a big city or a small town, here is your guide to the places where you can live comfortably for $3,000 a month or less.
- 35 Best Cities To Retire on $3,000 per Month
- The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $3,000 a Month
- The Best Cities in the Northeast To Retire on $3,000 a Month
- 20 Best Florida Cities To Retire on $3,000 a Month
- 6 Best Beach Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month
- 11 Best Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
- The Best Beach Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
- 5 Best Cities in the Northeast To Retire on $2,500 a Month
- 10 Best Florida Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
- 10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month
- 10 Best Southeast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,300 a Month
- Best East Coast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,300 a Month
- 7 Best Southwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,200 a Month
