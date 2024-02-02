Florida, Colorado and Virginia top the list of the best places to retire in the U.S. in 2024, according to a new survey from WalletHub. The study compared the 50 states across 46 key indicators, from tax rates and the cost of living to access to quality medical care and fun activities.

Regardless of the reason for moving in retirement — living closer to family, cheaper cost of living, downsizing, better healthcare or just wanting a different view out of the kitchen window, being informed before you change your address is a smart move.

So, what are the best states to retire in? We’ve highlighted the top 10.

*Rounded up or down. A rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

Among the top ten states to retire, Florida comes in at number one, followed by Colorado, Virginia, Delaware, Wyoming, Idaho, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Montana and Pennsylvania. The next 15 states also earn the distinction of being good states to retire in 2024.

South Carolina

Utah

South Dakota

Arizona

North Carolina

Massachusetts

California

Wisconsin

North Dakota

Missouri

Michigan

Nebraska

Maine

Alabama

Ohio

“Being retired brings freedom, but it also naturally comes with financial constraints, with many seniors living on a fixed income. To make the most of your retirement savings, you should retire in a state where the cost of living and tax rates are friendly to retirees if you have the resources,” says Cassandra Happe, WalletHub Analyst. “You should also consider factors like the quality of the state’s healthcare system and the abundance of activities that you enjoy.”

Still not certain if making a move is best for you? Check out the Worst Places to Retire in the U.S., based on 46 key indicators like not-so-easy access to quality healthcare, higher housing costs and taxes.

Related Content

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.