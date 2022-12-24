Best Places To Live In Florida In 2022

Florida has been a long-time favorite destination for retirees. In the past few years, working households have been flocking to the state for promising career opportunities, a relatively low cost of living and no state income tax. Not to mention the mild winters and approximate 825 miles of beaches along the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico that sprawl across the peninsula and panhandle.

If you’re wondering where the best places to live in Florida are, our guide should make it easier to find your ideal community. We analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate.

10. Pensacola

Pensacola is one of the best places in Florida near the beach on the Gulf of Mexico with 50 miles of coastline. It’s also home to a naval air station and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerobatic flight demonstration team. Major employment opportunities include financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and tourism.

While Pensacola is Florida’s westernmost city and hours from the state’s other major towns, you can reach Mobile, Alabama within an hour and New Orleans in three hours. Additionally, Pensacola International Airport serves over 40 destinations.

9. Tallahassee

Tallahassee is the state capital and home to Florida State University and Florida A&M University. This city can be an excellent option if you desire the college town experience or want to live on the Florida Panhandle that isn’t swarming with tourists as the nearest beach is an hour away.

Education, healthcare and state government are the primary employment fields in this mid-sized metro area. The region is also bringing many tech jobs through the Innovation Park of Tallahassee technology incubator, making it one of the best places in Florida for young adults.

8. Sarasota

Consider living in Sarasota if you want to live in a central Florida beach town that’s family-friendly and also has a sizable local working population.

When you need to visit a big city, the bustling Tampa metro area is only 60 miles to the north. As a quick comparison, the Sarasota metro area has about 750,000 residents while the greater Tampa consists of almost 3 million.

Job opportunities in Sarasota include healthcare, manufacturing and insurance. Full-time residents typically enjoy Siesta Beach and Lido Key. Sarasota is also the center of Florida’s Cultural Coast with two art museums along with ballet and opera performances.

7. Melbourne

Melbourne is part of the Florida “Space Coast” that many tourists visit for year-round rocket launches and beach vacations. Full-time residents can find employment opportunities in aerospace and manufacturing offering comfortable salaries.

The Palm Bay-Melbourne metro area is conveniently located on the Atlantic seaboard with easy beach access. One cultural highlight is the Eau Gallie Arts District.

Geographically, it’s the midpoint between Jacksonville and Miami, and Orlando is only one hour away.

6. Miami

Miami is the most vibrant Florida city with amazing beaches, colorful buildings, an electrifying nightlife along with a prominent presence of Caribbean and Latin American cultures. The city is also famous for its art and fashion exhibitions.

Since Miami is Florida’s largest metro area with more than 6 million residents, there are many job opportunities. Aviation, finance, international trade, healthcare and tourism are the primary employment sectors.

Unfortunately, not everyone will enjoy living in the Miami metro area. Its tropical monsoon climate can be hotter and more humid than the rest of the state which already has hot summers. Additionally, the living costs tend to be higher but Florida first-time homebuyer programs in Broward and Miami-Dade counties can help.

5. Orlando

Orlando is the most prominent city in central Florida and it’s more than a destination for tourists and work conferences. Biotech, information technology and healthcare are also booming sectors which help make it one of the best places in Florida for young adults.

Locals can also enjoy many cultural and performing arts events. This metropolis is an hour from the Atlantic beach cities of Cocoa Beach and Daytona Beach when you need a change of scenery.

4. Cape Coral

The Cape Coral and Fort Myers metro area is popular as it’s situated on the Gulf and also has a low crime rate. Locals enjoy exploring the freshwater lakes and canals along with lounging on a sandy saltwater beach.

Biotech, marine and medical are target industries for Cape Coral. Several corporations also operate call centers and back-office operations from the region.

3. Gainesville

Gainesville is an excellent place for families as the living costs are low and the population is relatively small with a low crime rate. The city is also home to the University of Florida, the Florida Museum of Natural History and Kika Silva Pla Planetarium.

There are several state parks, hiking trails and bike paths to explore as well. For more adventure, Jacksonville and Orlando are each approximately 90 minutes away to enjoy beaches, theme parks and big city amenities.

2. Jacksonville

While Jacksonville holds the honor of being Florida’s largest city by population, its combined metro area population is smaller than Miami and Tampa. You can enjoy big city conveniences and live on the Atlantic Ocean—yet the living costs are relatively affordable.

Banking, healthcare and transportation are the seven-county metro area’s biggest employment opportunities. The city is also home to one of the nation’s three Mayo Clinics and offers access to many of Florida’s best banks.

1. Tampa

Tampa-St.Petersburg-Clearwater has many positive aspects for young adults and families. First, there are several pristine beaches on the Gulf of Mexico. The area is also home to several major sports teams, history museums, platforms promoting the arts and impressive public transportation options.

Tampa has also experienced an influx of employers across several industries ranging from advanced manufacturing to financial services and life sciences. Tourism and MacDill Air Force Base also play a pivotal role.

While Tampa offers everything you need for daily life, Orlando is also a two-hour drive and Miami is only four hours away.

Our Methodology

We compared the various Florida metropolitan areas using data from several platforms to measure variable criteria for home affordability, healthy employment and population growth.

The metro areas we chose are spread across the state and can be excellent places to call home for young professionals, families and retirees moving to Florida. There are more economic opportunities on the peninsula but the panhandle towns are excellent for beachgoers wishing to enjoy the Sunshine State.

Our ratings take into consideration the city size, crime rate, diversity, unemployment rate and cost of living. Community amenities such as outdoor activities, public transit and healthcare access also play a factor.

The comparison criteria and corresponding sources include:

