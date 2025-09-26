The Best Places to Retire in America: 3 Big Cities Worth Considering

Key Points Big cities attract people from around the world because of the vast array of entertainment and educational opportunities.

A recent retirement survey from U.S. News put these three U.S. cities at the head of the list.

If you have the means to retire anywhere you want, you go beyond affordability to consider food, nightlife, and the arts. If those are the types of factors you are focused on, then there's no better place to look than the largest and best-known cities in the United States. Here are three that scored highly on a recent list of best cities to retire in.

1. New York City

When it comes to attracting people from around the world, it's hard to beat the city that never sleeps. According to U.S. News' Best Places to Retire survey, the Big Apple is No. 3, overall. The city has ample public transportation, walkability, and age diversity. Around two-thirds of its 8 million residents classified as single, which could make NYC an attractive option for single retirees.

2. Washington, D.C.

Coming in at No. 12 on the list is the U.S. capital. Although much smaller than New York City, with fewer than 700,000 residents, you could spend years just visiting the Smithsonian museum system. Also, its global importance offers a diverse cultural base to explore. Interestingly, even more single people live in D.C. than in New York.

3. San Francisco

At No. 14 on the list, San Francisco takes the story from the East Coast to the West Coast. Similar in size to Washington, San Francisco has long been known as a cultural hub within the United States. The weather is a key plus, as it's more consistent than what you'll find in D.C. or New York City. And while it may not have as many museums, San Francisco is no slouch with countless social activities and restaurants. There's a good mix of ages but a slightly lower percentage of singles.

The big problem with big city life

There's one negative that retirees need to consider with New York City, Washington, and San Francisco. The cost of housing and living is much higher than you'll find in smaller, lesser-known cities. But if you have the financial wherewithal, these three big cities could give you an exciting retirement lifestyle.

