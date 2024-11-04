News & Insights

Personal Finance

The Best Place To Buy a Home in Every State

November 04, 2024 — 07:01 am EST

Written by Joel Anderson for GOBankingRates ->

There’s an old saying that the three most important things in real estate are location, location, location. Where you buy matters almost as much as what you buy when it comes to shopping for a house, with factors ranging from the cost of living in your area to the quality of local schools ultimately playing a huge role in how satisfied you end up being with the decision.

Find Out: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be Total Steals in Two Years

Learn More: How To Get Rich in Real Estate Starting With Just $1,000

A new GOBankingRates study is drilling deeper into this, identifying the best place to buy a home in every state based on the quality of the area and what sort of value you can expect.

The study used Zillow’s Market Heat Index to find markets that favor buyers. The index relies on a combination of engagement and listing performance inputs to provide insights into current market dynamics. It is calculated for single-family and condo homes. The lower the number, the better the market is for buyers.

With that in mind, here is the best place to buy a home in every state this fall, ranked in order of most favorable for buyers.

Lake Okeechobee, United States - December 28, 2015: On a sunny afternoon two people ride in a pontoon boat along the canal.

Okeechobee, Florida

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: -27
  • Average home value: $280,829
  • Annual cost of living: $42,942
  • Median household income: $44,922
  • Livability: 77

Check Out: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Discover More: 5 Southern Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Welcome to North Carolina stock photo

Shelby, North Carolina

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: -23
  • Average home value: $193,319
  • Annual cost of living: $36,051
  • Median household income: $46,176
  • Livability: 75

Also See: 10 Housing Markets That Will Plummet in Value Before the End of 2024

Tennessee welcomes you sign at he state border.

McMinnville, Tennessee

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: -15
  • Average home value: $245,702
  • Annual cost of living: $40,790
  • Median household income: $42,310
  • Livability: 65
The Peachoid in Gaffney South Carolina

Gaffney, South Carolina

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: -4
  • Average home value: $171,544
  • Annual cost of living: $34,458
  • Median household income: $38,059
  • Livability: 66
Color Image, Macro, Map, Old, Old-fashioned, Texas, USA

Sulphur Springs, Texas

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: -3
  • Average home value: $54,950
  • Annual cost of living: $39,197
  • Median household income: $242,159
  • Livability: 70
Eureka California

Eureka, California

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 0
  • Average home value: $418,309
  • Annual cost of living: $53,077
  • Median household income: $51,971
  • Livability: 63
Welcome to Georgia State Sign stock photo

Cedartown, Georgia

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 0
  • Average home value: $195,889
  • Annual cost of living: $36,201
  • Median household income: $30,655
  • Livability: 63

Explore More: America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Suburbs With Home Values Under $500,000

Kennewick Washington

Kennewick, Washington

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 0
  • Average home value: $423,096
  • Annual cost of living: $52,008
  • Median household income: $70,429
  • Livability: 79
US Route 66, Oklahoma - July 7, 2014: Oklahoma Route 66 Sign along the historic Route 66 in the State of Oklahoma, USA.

Altus, Oklahoma

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 7
  • Average home value: $93,864
  • Annual cost of living: $28,370
  • Median household income: $56,620
  • Livability: 65
Mid adult couple are considering purchasing a new home. For sale sign in foreground. stock photo

Mount Sterling, Kentucky

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 9
  • Average home value: $191,538
  • Annual cost of living: $35,086
  • Median household income: $47,408
  • Livability: 63
Welcome to Sweet Home Alabama Road Sign along Interstate 10 in Robertsdale, Alabama USA, near the State Border with Florida.

Albertville, Alabama

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 11
  • Average home value: $197,288
  • Annual cost of living: $35,047
  • Median household income: $55,933
  • Livability: 61
Idaho, Sunken Gardens, garden

Huntington, Indiana

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 12
  • Average home value: $180,554
  • Annual cost of living: $33,486
  • Median household income: $50,748
  • Livability: 68

Also Read: 3 Best States to Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Experts

Welcome to Ohio sign along a rural farm road at the Ohio/Michigan state line.

Mount Vernon, Ohio

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 15
  • Average home value: $230,791
  • Annual cost of living: $37,890
  • Median household income: $52,286
  • Livability: 75
Oregon, Travel, coast

Brookings, Oregon

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 15
  • Average home value: $504,480
  • Annual cost of living: $57,073
  • Median household income: $79,109
  • Livability: 60
Home For Sale Real Estate Sign and Beautiful New House.

Ottumwa, Iowa

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 17
  • Average home value: $120,452
  • Annual cost of living: $30,675
  • Median household income: $53,085
  • Livability: 77
Gulfport Mississippi

Gulfport, Mississippi

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 17
  • Average home value: $189,403
  • Annual cost of living: $36,196
  • Median household income: $43,499
  • Livability: 71
Memphis, Tennessee/USA - July 01, 2015: Welcome to Arkansas highway sign on I-40 between Tennessee and Arkansas.

Hot Springs, Arkansas

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 17
  • Average home value: $244,441
  • Annual cost of living: $39,104
  • Median household income: $46,537
  • Livability: 64

Read More: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

Jackson, USA - September 15, 2019.

Jackson, Wyoming

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 19
  • Average home value: $2,291,861
  • Annual cost of living: $190,371
  • Median household income: $101,477
  • Livability: 78
Home For Sale Real Estate Sign and Beautiful New House.

Blackfoot, Idaho

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 19
  • Average home value: $343,853
  • Annual cost of living: $45,584
  • Median household income: $57,951
  • Livability: 82
Kansas welcomes you - welcome roadside sign at freeway rest area with a popular Latin phrase ad astra per aspera (through hardships to the stars), driving and travel concept.

Pittsburg, Kansas

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 23
  • Average home value: $130,020
  • Annual cost of living: $30,513
  • Median household income: $42,371
  • Livability: 65
Columbus Nebraska

Columbus, Nebraska

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 25
  • Average home value: $263,828
  • Annual cost of living: $42,591
  • Median household income: $65,341
  • Livability: 80
Michigan Welcome Sign stock photo

Houghton, Michigan

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 26
  • Average home value: $228,350
  • Annual cost of living: $40,701
  • Median household income: $29,821
  • Livability: 77

Find Out: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

Pueblo Downtown Aerial With Lake stock photo

Pueblo, Colorado

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 26
  • Average home value: $292,500
  • Annual cost of living: $43,270
  • Median household income: $52,794
  • Livability: 74
For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of New House.

Sunbury, Pennsylvania

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 28
  • Average home value: $162,897
  • Annual cost of living: $35,338
  • Median household income: $42,238
  • Livability: 75
Arlington, VA, USA September 29, 2011 A Sign with a red cardinal, the Virginia state bird, welcomes people to the State of Virginia near Arlington.

Martinsville, Virginia

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 29
  • Average home value: $134,206
  • Annual cost of living: $31,502
  • Median household income: $39,127
  • Livability: 69
Kitesurfers at Kanaha Beach located in Kahului Bay near Kahului, the capital city of the island of Maui, Hawaii, USA.

Kahului, Hawaii

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 30
  • Average home value: $1,051,687
  • Annual cost of living: $105,614
  • Median household income: $94,712
  • Livability: 72
Maryville Tennessee.

Maryville, Missouri

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 31
  • Average home value: $211,561
  • Annual cost of living: $36,842
  • Median household income: $49,144
  • Livability: 77

Discover More: How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

Berlin-New-Hampshire

Berlin, New Hampshire

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 32
  • Average home value: $189,997
  • Annual cost of living: $35,250
  • Median household income: $41,638
  • Livability: 65
Welcome to Nevada road sign along a highway. stock photo

Fallon, Nevada

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 33
  • Average home value: $372,398
  • Annual cost of living: $50,212
  • Median household income: $63,490
  • Livability: 70
Remote location state line from Texas to Louisiana on a two lane highway with a sign welcoming travelers into the state of Louisiana.

DeRidder, Louisiana

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 33
  • Average home value: $152,365
  • Annual cost of living: $34,265
  • Median household income: $56,607
  • Livability: 71
The highway snakes along at the bottom of the mogollon rim.

Payson, Arizona

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 33
  • Average home value: $448,983
  • Annual cost of living: $54,807
  • Median household income: $60,095
  • Livability: 66
City view.

Billings, Montana

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 34
  • Average home value: $395,249
  • Annual cost of living: $50,345
  • Median household income: $69,692
  • Livability: 77

Also See: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of New House. stock photo

Spearfish, South Dakota

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 34
  • Average home value: $435,826
  • Annual cost of living: $55,517
  • Median household income: $58,734
  • Livability: 67
Maryland Welcome Sign

Easton, Maryland

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 34
  • Average home value: $434,018
  • Annual cost of living: $53,216
  • Median household income: $75,198
  • Livability: 73
Appleton--Wisconsin

Appleton, Wisconsin

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 34
  • Average home value: $272,935
  • Annual cost of living: $41,447
  • Median household income: $75,469
  • Livability: 86
new-mexico-las-cruces

Las Cruces, New Mexico

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 34
  • Average home value: $291,839
  • Annual cost of living: $42,301
  • Median household income: $51,013
  • Livability: 60
AUSTIN, MINNESOTA - JUNE 21, 2017: The Paramount Theater.

Austin, Minnesota

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 35
  • Average home value: $175,583
  • Annual cost of living: $32,767
  • Median household income: $61,667
  • Livability: 79

For You: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

Beckley, West Virginia

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 37
  • Average home value: $138,859
  • Annual cost of living: $32,235
  • Median household income: $41,277
  • Livability: 56
Carbondale, United States – August 26, 2023: A picturesque fountain of children situated in front of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

Carbondale, Illinois

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 39
  • Average home value: $125,357
  • Annual cost of living: $32,625
  • Median household income: $27,360
  • Livability: 71
Alaska, USA - August 12, 2016: Downtown Juneau with flowers in the foreground with painted wooden storefront buildings and the Red Dog Saloon.

Juneau, Alaska

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 40
  • Average home value: $521,278
  • Annual cost of living: $62,650
  • Median household income: $95,711
  • Livability: 82
Historic Blocks at Main Street in downtown Bangor, Maine, USA.

Bangor, Maine

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 40
  • Average home value: $278,423
  • Annual cost of living: $42,451
  • Median household income: $52,438
  • Livability: 80
Utah

Vernal, Utah

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 45
  • Average home value: $288,315
  • Annual cost of living: $42,812
  • Median household income: $58,869
  • Livability: 76

Learn More: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State

Rutland is a city in Rutland County, Vermont, United States.

Rutland, Vermont

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 46
  • Average home value: $267,498
  • Annual cost of living: $43,519
  • Median household income: $53,304
  • Livability: 79
Utah-welcome-iStock-507123829

Ogdensburg, New York

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 47
  • Average home value: $112,972
  • Annual cost of living: $30,729
  • Median household income: $58,184
  • Livability: 67
Maryland - Salisbury Zoo.

Salisbury, Maryland

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 50
  • Average home value: $258,839
  • Annual cost of living: $40,630
  • Median household income: $53,309
  • Livability: 60
North Dakota

Dickinson, North Dakota

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 52
  • Average home value: $300,108
  • Annual cost of living: $43,237
  • Median household income: $75,767
  • Livability: 76
Atlantic City skyline including the Revel casino at dawn.

Atlantic City, New Jersey

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 55
  • Average home value: $241,478
  • Annual cost of living: $40,907
  • Median household income: $35,188
  • Livability: 55

Check Out: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Pittsfield Massachusetts

Pittsfield, Massachusetts

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 59
  • Average home value: $299,338
  • Annual cost of living: $44,473
  • Median household income: $66,859
  • Livability: 74
Yale University campus stock photo

New Haven, Connecticut

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 70
  • Average home value: $325,033
  • Annual cost of living: $51,169
  • Median household income: $54,305
  • Livability: 78
View of Capitol Hill with Rhode Island State House and streets of Providence behind.

Providence, Rhode Island

  • Zillow Market Heat Index: 76
  • Average home value: $402,504
  • Annual cost of living: $54,131
  • Median household income: $61,365
  • Livability: 82

Methodology: GOBankingRates used Zillow Research Data’s Market Heat Index to find housing markets that are tilted in favor of buyers. To qualify for this study, each location had to have all data points available. For each market that is most in favor of buyers, GOBankingRates found the total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Using the cost of living and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the expenditure cost for each location was calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living was calculated. The Zillow Home Value Forecast was sourced for each location, measuring the estimated one-year change in home values. The states were sorted to show the housing markets most in favor of buyers, representing the best places to buy a home in every state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 9, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best Place To Buy a Home in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.