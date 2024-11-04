There’s an old saying that the three most important things in real estate are location, location, location. Where you buy matters almost as much as what you buy when it comes to shopping for a house, with factors ranging from the cost of living in your area to the quality of local schools ultimately playing a huge role in how satisfied you end up being with the decision.

Find Out: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be Total Steals in Two Years

Learn More: How To Get Rich in Real Estate Starting With Just $1,000

A new GOBankingRates study is drilling deeper into this, identifying the best place to buy a home in every state based on the quality of the area and what sort of value you can expect.

The study used Zillow’s Market Heat Index to find markets that favor buyers. The index relies on a combination of engagement and listing performance inputs to provide insights into current market dynamics. It is calculated for single-family and condo homes. The lower the number, the better the market is for buyers.

With that in mind, here is the best place to buy a home in every state this fall, ranked in order of most favorable for buyers.

Okeechobee, Florida

Zillow Market Heat Index: -27

-27 Average home value: $280,829

$280,829 Annual cost of living: $42,942

Median household income: $44,922

$44,922 Livability: 77

Check Out: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Discover More: 5 Southern Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Shelby, North Carolina

Zillow Market Heat Index: -23

-23 Average home value: $193,319

$193,319 Annual cost of living: $36,051

Median household income: $46,176

$46,176 Livability: 75

Also See: 10 Housing Markets That Will Plummet in Value Before the End of 2024

McMinnville, Tennessee

Zillow Market Heat Index: -15

-15 Average home value: $245,702

$245,702 Annual cost of living: $40,790

Median household income: $42,310

$42,310 Livability: 65

Gaffney, South Carolina

Zillow Market Heat Index: -4

-4 Average home value: $171,544

$171,544 Annual cost of living: $34,458

Median household income: $38,059

$38,059 Livability: 66

Sulphur Springs, Texas

Zillow Market Heat Index: -3

-3 Average home value: $54,950

$54,950 Annual cost of living: $39,197

Median household income: $242,159

$242,159 Livability: 70

Eureka, California

Zillow Market Heat Index: 0

0 Average home value: $418,309

$418,309 Annual cost of living: $53,077

Median household income: $51,971

$51,971 Livability: 63

Cedartown, Georgia

Zillow Market Heat Index: 0

0 Average home value: $195,889

$195,889 Annual cost of living: $36,201

Median household income: $30,655

$30,655 Livability: 63

Explore More: America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Suburbs With Home Values Under $500,000

Kennewick, Washington

Zillow Market Heat Index: 0

0 Average home value: $423,096

$423,096 Annual cost of living: $52,008

Median household income: $70,429

$70,429 Livability: 79

Altus, Oklahoma

Zillow Market Heat Index: 7

7 Average home value: $93,864

$93,864 Annual cost of living: $28,370

Median household income: $56,620

$56,620 Livability: 65

Mount Sterling, Kentucky

Zillow Market Heat Index: 9

9 Average home value: $191,538

$191,538 Annual cost of living: $35,086

Median household income: $47,408

$47,408 Livability: 63

Albertville, Alabama

Zillow Market Heat Index: 11

11 Average home value: $197,288

$197,288 Annual cost of living: $35,047

Median household income: $55,933

$55,933 Livability: 61

Huntington, Indiana

Zillow Market Heat Index: 12

12 Average home value: $180,554

$180,554 Annual cost of living: $33,486

Median household income: $50,748

$50,748 Livability: 68

Also Read: 3 Best States to Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Experts

Mount Vernon, Ohio

Zillow Market Heat Index: 15

15 Average home value: $230,791

$230,791 Annual cost of living: $37,890

Median household income: $52,286

$52,286 Livability: 75

Brookings, Oregon

Zillow Market Heat Index: 15

15 Average home value: $504,480

$504,480 Annual cost of living: $57,073

Median household income: $79,109

$79,109 Livability: 60

Ottumwa, Iowa

Zillow Market Heat Index: 17

17 Average home value: $120,452

$120,452 Annual cost of living: $30,675

Median household income: $53,085

$53,085 Livability: 77

Gulfport, Mississippi

Zillow Market Heat Index: 17

17 Average home value: $189,403

$189,403 Annual cost of living: $36,196

Median household income: $43,499

$43,499 Livability: 71

Hot Springs, Arkansas

Zillow Market Heat Index: 17

17 Average home value: $244,441

$244,441 Annual cost of living: $39,104

Median household income: $46,537

$46,537 Livability: 64

Read More: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

Jackson, Wyoming

Zillow Market Heat Index: 19

19 Average home value: $2,291,861

$2,291,861 Annual cost of living: $190,371

Median household income: $101,477

$101,477 Livability: 78

Blackfoot, Idaho

Zillow Market Heat Index: 19

19 Average home value: $343,853

$343,853 Annual cost of living: $45,584

Median household income: $57,951

$57,951 Livability: 82

Pittsburg, Kansas

Zillow Market Heat Index: 23

23 Average home value: $130,020

$130,020 Annual cost of living: $30,513

Median household income: $42,371

$42,371 Livability: 65

Columbus, Nebraska

Zillow Market Heat Index: 25

25 Average home value: $263,828

$263,828 Annual cost of living: $42,591

Median household income: $65,341

$65,341 Livability: 80

Houghton, Michigan

Zillow Market Heat Index: 26

26 Average home value: $228,350

$228,350 Annual cost of living: $40,701

Median household income: $29,821

$29,821 Livability: 77

Find Out: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

Pueblo, Colorado

Zillow Market Heat Index: 26

26 Average home value: $292,500

$292,500 Annual cost of living: $43,270

Median household income: $52,794

$52,794 Livability: 74

Sunbury, Pennsylvania

Zillow Market Heat Index: 28

28 Average home value: $162,897

$162,897 Annual cost of living: $35,338

Median household income: $42,238

$42,238 Livability: 75

Martinsville, Virginia

Zillow Market Heat Index: 29

29 Average home value: $134,206

$134,206 Annual cost of living: $31,502

Median household income: $39,127

$39,127 Livability: 69

Kahului, Hawaii

Zillow Market Heat Index: 30

30 Average home value: $1,051,687

$1,051,687 Annual cost of living: $105,614

Median household income: $94,712

$94,712 Livability: 72

Maryville, Missouri

Zillow Market Heat Index: 31

31 Average home value: $211,561

$211,561 Annual cost of living: $36,842

Median household income: $49,144

$49,144 Livability: 77

Discover More: How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

Berlin, New Hampshire

Zillow Market Heat Index: 32

32 Average home value: $189,997

$189,997 Annual cost of living: $35,250

Median household income: $41,638

$41,638 Livability: 65

Fallon, Nevada

Zillow Market Heat Index: 33

33 Average home value: $372,398

$372,398 Annual cost of living: $50,212

Median household income: $63,490

$63,490 Livability: 70

DeRidder, Louisiana

Zillow Market Heat Index: 33

33 Average home value: $152,365

$152,365 Annual cost of living: $34,265

Median household income: $56,607

$56,607 Livability: 71

Payson, Arizona

Zillow Market Heat Index: 33

33 Average home value: $448,983

$448,983 Annual cost of living: $54,807

Median household income: $60,095

$60,095 Livability: 66

Billings, Montana

Zillow Market Heat Index: 34

34 Average home value: $395,249

$395,249 Annual cost of living: $50,345

Median household income: $69,692

$69,692 Livability: 77

Also See: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

Spearfish, South Dakota

Zillow Market Heat Index: 34

34 Average home value: $435,826

$435,826 Annual cost of living: $55,517

Median household income: $58,734

$58,734 Livability: 67

Easton, Maryland

Zillow Market Heat Index: 34

34 Average home value: $434,018

$434,018 Annual cost of living: $53,216

Median household income: $75,198

$75,198 Livability: 73

Appleton, Wisconsin

Zillow Market Heat Index: 34

34 Average home value: $272,935

$272,935 Annual cost of living: $41,447

Median household income: $75,469

$75,469 Livability: 86

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Zillow Market Heat Index: 34

34 Average home value: $291,839

$291,839 Annual cost of living: $42,301

Median household income: $51,013

$51,013 Livability: 60

Austin, Minnesota

Zillow Market Heat Index: 35

35 Average home value: $175,583

$175,583 Annual cost of living: $32,767

Median household income: $61,667

$61,667 Livability: 79

For You: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Beckley, West Virginia

Zillow Market Heat Index: 37

37 Average home value: $138,859

$138,859 Annual cost of living: $32,235

Median household income: $41,277

$41,277 Livability: 56

Carbondale, Illinois

Zillow Market Heat Index: 39

39 Average home value: $125,357

$125,357 Annual cost of living: $32,625

Median household income: $27,360

$27,360 Livability: 71

Juneau, Alaska

Zillow Market Heat Index: 40

40 Average home value: $521,278

$521,278 Annual cost of living: $62,650

Median household income: $95,711

$95,711 Livability: 82

Bangor, Maine

Zillow Market Heat Index: 40

40 Average home value: $278,423

$278,423 Annual cost of living: $42,45 1

1 Median household income: $52,438

$52,438 Livability: 80

Vernal, Utah

Zillow Market Heat Index: 45

45 Average home value: $288,315

$288,315 Annual cost of living: $42,812

Median household income: $58,869

$58,869 Livability: 76

Learn More: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State

Rutland, Vermont

Zillow Market Heat Index: 46

46 Average home value: $267,498

$267,498 Annual cost of living: $43,519

Median household income: $53,304

$53,304 Livability: 79

Ogdensburg, New York

Zillow Market Heat Index: 47

47 Average home value: $112,972

$112,972 Annual cost of living: $30,729

Median household income: $58,184

$58,184 Livability: 67

Salisbury, Maryland

Zillow Market Heat Index: 50

50 Average home value: $258,839

$258,839 Annual cost of living: $40,630

Median household income: $53,309

$53,309 Livability: 60

Dickinson, North Dakota

Zillow Market Heat Index: 52

52 Average home value: $300,108

$300,108 Annual cost of living: $43,237

Median household income: $75,767

$75,767 Livability: 76

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Zillow Market Heat Index: 55

55 Average home value: $241,478

$241,478 Annual cost of living: $40,907

Median household income: $35,188

$35,188 Livability: 55

Check Out: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Zillow Market Heat Index: 59

59 Average home value: $299,338

$299,338 Annual cost of living: $44,473

Median household income: $66,859

$66,859 Livability: 74

New Haven, Connecticut

Zillow Market Heat Index: 70

70 Average home value: $325,033

$325,033 Annual cost of living: $51,169

Median household income: $54,305

$54,305 Livability: 78

Providence, Rhode Island

Zillow Market Heat Index: 76

76 Average home value: $402,504

$402,504 Annual cost of living: $54,131

Median household income: $61,365

$61,365 Livability: 82

Methodology: GOBankingRates used Zillow Research Data’s Market Heat Index to find housing markets that are tilted in favor of buyers. To qualify for this study, each location had to have all data points available. For each market that is most in favor of buyers, GOBankingRates found the total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Using the cost of living and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the expenditure cost for each location was calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living was calculated. The Zillow Home Value Forecast was sourced for each location, measuring the estimated one-year change in home values. The states were sorted to show the housing markets most in favor of buyers, representing the best places to buy a home in every state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 9, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best Place To Buy a Home in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.