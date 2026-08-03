Best PIMCO Mutual Funds to Buy Now: 3 Top-Ranked Picks

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO, is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, the company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe, with more than 3,220 employees. PIMCO had around $2.27 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. It is present in 24 locations across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

PIMCO offers a broad lineup of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estate, alternative investments and risk-management services. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on fixed income.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds PIMCO RAE US Small Fund PMJPX, Pimco Global Core Asset Allocation Fund PGMAX and PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund PQICX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund invests most of its net assets in securities of small-market capitalization companies economically tied to the United States. PMJAX sub-advisors choose to invest in companies that meet certain liquidity and capacity requirements.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund has three-year annualized returns of 21.5%. By the end of March 2026, PMJAX held 270 issues, with 2.7% of its assets invested in Warrior Met Coal.

Pimco Global Core Asset Allocation Fund invests most of its net assets in a combination of affiliated and unaffiliated funds. PGMAX advisors invest in fixed-income instruments like bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public or private sector entities. PGMAX advisors also invest in equity securities, forwards and derivatives.

Pimco Global Core Asset Allocation Fund has three-year annualized returns of 16.7%. PGMAX has an expense ratio of 1.17%.

PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund invests most of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of income-producing investments consisting of equity and equity-related securities. PQICX advisors choose to invest in stocks using PIMCO’s systematic equity income strategy.

PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 14%. Usman Ali has been one of the fund managers of PQICX since April 2026.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

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