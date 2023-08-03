BEST PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (HKEX:2111) Price Target Decreased by 23.68% to 1.32

The average one-year price target for BEST PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (HKEX:2111) has been revised to 1.32 / share. This is an decrease of 23.68% from the prior estimate of 1.73 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.25 to a high of 1.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.24% from the latest reported closing price of 1.03 / share.

BEST PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS Maintains 11.17% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 11.17%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.98%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in BEST PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2111 is 0.05%, an increase of 0.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.85% to 79,521K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 34,802K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,979K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2111 by 4.32% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 22,159K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 11,438K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,725K shares, representing a decrease of 54.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2111 by 12.48% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 4,707K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,530K shares, representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2111 by 7.92% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - International Small-Cap Portfolio Class I holds 2,832K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,470K shares, representing a decrease of 22.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2111 by 5.54% over the last quarter.

