Best OTC Stocks in 2021

Stay in the investing game for more than an inning and you’ll eventually come across OTC stocks, or equity shares that trade in over-the-counter exchanges. Former InvestorPlace contributor Dan Burrows’ once wrote that pink sheets are like bad neighborhoods. Not all the residents are sketchy, but these places are where true criminals live, making you a target.

Still, the best OTC stocks have serious potential. To protect yourself, make sure to do thorough due diligence.


Ticker Company Name Price % Daily Change Recent News
NTDOY Nintendo CO Ltd ADR 71.82 1.44 7 Stocks That Cathie Wood Likes and You Should Too
PCRFY Panasonic Corp Ads 12.94 -0.77 3 Quantum Glass Stocks You Should Know to Diversify Your EV Portfolio
TCEHY Tencent Holdings ADR 83.84 5.06 Fortnite Stocks: 3 Stocks to Benefit from the r/WallStreetBets Diamond Hanz News
POWW Ammo Inc 6.22 5.07 -
SHRMF Champignon Brands 0.37 -2.63 9 Penny Stocks to Buy If You Can Stomach Risk
ABML American Battery Metals Corp 1.61 1.26 7 Penny Stock Bubbles That Are About to Burst
RVLGF Revival Gold 0.53 -1.69 -
NUPMF New Pacific Metals Corp 4.20 1.20 -

