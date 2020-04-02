Best of the worst: Some U.S. bond funds escape full trauma of energy meltdown

By that measure, the $802 million DWS High Income Fund KHYTX.O hemorrhaged the least in March among 10 rivals with the highest exposure to the energy sector and at least $500 million in assets, according to a Reuters analysis of Morningstar Direct data.

The DWS fund's total return of -10.1% beat the 11.73% decline in the ICE/BofA U.S. High Yield Index.

Heading into March, the DWS fund's largest energy holding, DCP Midstream Operating LP's 2025 bonds, were trading at 104.50 cents on the dollar, only to plunge to 56.50 cents by March 23. Fund managers were not available for comment.

The bonds recovered to 67.50 cents on the dollar by the end of March, after Denver-based DCP Midstream announced it would cut 2020 capital spending by 75% to about $150 million.

The $1.3 billion American Beacon SiM High Yield Opportunities Fund SHOYX.O produced a -16.7% total return, worst among the 10 funds with the highest exposure to energy debt. The range of exposure among the funds was 12% to 14% of assets.

One of the fund's largest energy holdings at the end of February was debt issued by California Resources Corp CRC.N. The company, which was spun off from Occidental Petroleum in 2014, has struggled with the debt load it inherited from its former parent.

California Resources' 2022 bonds held by the American Beacon fund had dropped to 23 cents on the dollar by the end of February. The fund valued the oil producer's bonds at $4.4 million, from a par value of nearly $20 million.

Market speculation that the company might file for bankruptcy has made those bonds nearly worthless, trading at a penny on the dollar. That came despite the company's statement last month that it had significant operating flexibility and was "considering all options" to work through the downturn.

U.S. crude grades plunge IMAGEhttps://reut.rs/3bBq1Pt

