Best of the Beauty and Social Media Earnings Charts

This is an active week for earnings with over 550 companies expected to report.

Alphabet was the last of the FAANG stocks to report earnings, but that doesn’t mean many hot growth stocks won’t be reporting this week. Several of the hottest retailers, restaurants and communications companies are reporting.

Beauty and social media. They are intertwined. Beauty influencers on platforms like Instagram and YouTube, have had a big impact on the beauty companies.

Several of these companies are reporting earnings this week.

Here’s what to expect.

5 Earnings Charts to Watch This Week

1. Elf Beauty ELF hasn’t missed since its IPO in 2016. Shares are up off the lows. Is there more fuel in the tank?

2. Estee Lauder EL has been one of the best performing beauty brands over the last 5 years. But it already warned on earnings in 2019 due to the Hong Kong protests, Brexit and slowing growth in China. What will it say now about the coronavirus impact?

3. Twitter TWTR is coming off its first miss since 2016. The Street is still waiting for stronger revenue growth. Can it deliver?

4. Pinterest PINS has beat 2 out of the 3 quarters since it became a public company in 2019. Shares dipped to new lows to end 2019 and have rebounded off the bottom. Will it lay out the path to profit in 2020?

5. CBOE Global Markets CBOE has nothing to do with beauty or social media but it has a nice earnings track record with 7 beats in a row. The largest options exchange in the US has to be liking the uptick in volatility in 2020.

