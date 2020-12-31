Best Of Banking 2020: Ways To Put A Challenging Year In The Rearview Mirror

As 2020 draws to a close, all eyes remain on the coronavirus and its ongoing effects on the U.S. economy. What started out as a few months of uncertainty has stretched into what could soon be a year of shuttered businesses, interrupted educations and canceled get-togethers.

Through it all, your banking relationship has provided the structure for every other element of your financial life: from mortgages and credit cards, to investing and insurance. Whether it’s receiving your paycheck by direct deposit or setting up automatic bill payment, basic transactional bank accounts are at the heart of every critical financial task.

Even in a year in which so many banking transactions went digital, the relationship you build with an individual bank or credit union is of primary importance. Choosing the best bank account—whether that’s savings, checking, a certificate of deposit or money market account—is one part of the equation: The relationship between you and your bank or credit union is the other.

Meeting the Challenges of a Global Pandemic

The arrival of Covid-19 set new wheels in motion, such as fintech trends that will persist after the coronavirus pandemic has run its course. Individuals who had or hadn’t established sufficient emergency savings quickly learned what does and doesn’t work when it comes to saving.

Looking back across the year in banking, Forbes Advisor has stayed focused on its goal of providing our readers with the information you need to help you achieve your financial goals, no matter what is going on in the larger economy.

From types of accounts to individual bank reviews, here are some of the highlights of a year that started out pretty much as expected and is ending as anything but.

Identifying Your Best Bank Account Options

Four of our most popular banking stories in 2020 are directly in line with the mission of Forbes Advisor: to arm you with trusted advice and guidance to make informed financial decisions.

When it comes to banking, choosing the right accounts is critical. The “best” bank account for you is the one that best aligns with your personal goals and habits. The more information you have, the better decisions you’ll make.

Get the information you need to find your "bests" —from annual percentage yield (APY) to minimum balances and applicable fees:

Building Basic Banking Skills

Other well-read stories in 2020 addressed banking basics, like where to keep an emergency fund. And there was consistent interest in learning more about how banks and bank accounts work:

Educating Yourself About Individual Banks

Another busy category is the individual bank review. It’s helpful to learn not only which accounts an individual bank offers but also how that bank stacks up against its peers. What minimums does it require to earn the stated APY? Are there monthly or other account fees? What about ATM access? How highly rated is the bank’s mobile app on the App Store and Google Play?

Here are seven of our more heavily trafficked individual bank reviews in 2020:

Ten banks appear on Forbes Advisor’s list of best online banks 2021. Whenever you’re researching—or being marketed to—in cyberspace, you can search for additional individual bank reviews from Forbes Advisor.

Making Smart Money Moves

Whether it's the best of times, the worst of times or somewhere in between, your money tends to be in motion—whether that means being deposited into your account or being used to pay bills or run a business:

With more and more banking being done online, your bank’s security protocols do the heavy lifting, but you also need to actively participate in keeping your personal info secure.

Celebrating Diversity

Even amid the many financial challenges of 2020, there were real advances in banking that is focused on specific communities:

Welcoming the New Year

When the ball drops in New York City’s Times Square—before an invited audience of 40 first responders and their families, rather than the traditional packed-in crowds—a fresh new year will arrive. One in which your banking relationship will continue to provide the foundation for every aspect of your financial life. Your Forbes Advisor banking team invites you to keep reading and learning with us throughout 2021.

