Best Of Banking 2020: Ways To Put A Challenging Year In The Rearview Mirror
As 2020 draws to a close, all eyes remain on the coronavirus and its ongoing effects on the U.S. economy. What started out as a few months of uncertainty has stretched into what could soon be a year of shuttered businesses, interrupted educations and canceled get-togethers.
Through it all, your banking relationship has provided the structure for every other element of your financial life: from mortgages and credit cards, to investing and insurance. Whether it’s receiving your paycheck by direct deposit or setting up automatic bill payment, basic transactional bank accounts are at the heart of every critical financial task.
Even in a year in which so many banking transactions went digital, the relationship you build with an individual bank or credit union is of primary importance. Choosing the best bank account—whether that’s savings, checking, a certificate of deposit or money market account—is one part of the equation: The relationship between you and your bank or credit union is the other.
Meeting the Challenges of a Global Pandemic
The arrival of Covid-19 set new wheels in motion, such as fintech trends that will persist after the coronavirus pandemic has run its course. Individuals who had or hadn’t established sufficient emergency savings quickly learned what does and doesn’t work when it comes to saving.
Looking back across the year in banking, Forbes Advisor has stayed focused on its goal of providing our readers with the information you need to help you achieve your financial goals, no matter what is going on in the larger economy.
From types of accounts to individual bank reviews, here are some of the highlights of a year that started out pretty much as expected and is ending as anything but.
Identifying Your Best Bank Account Options
Four of our most popular banking stories in 2020 are directly in line with the mission of Forbes Advisor: to arm you with trusted advice and guidance to make informed financial decisions.
When it comes to banking, choosing the right accounts is critical. The “best” bank account for you is the one that best aligns with your personal goals and habits. The more information you have, the better decisions you’ll make.
Get the information you need to find your “bests” —from annual percentage yield (APY) to minimum balances and applicable fees:
- The Best Online Savings Accounts 2020
- The Best Checking Accounts 2020
- The Best CD Rates 2020
- The Best Money Market Accounts 2020
Building Basic Banking Skills
Other well-read stories in 2020 addressed banking basics, like where to keep an emergency fund. And there was consistent interest in learning more about how banks and bank accounts work:
- What’s The Difference Between A Bank And A Credit Union? – Banks and credit unions provide similar financial services, and both are insured (by the FDIC for banks, by the NCUA for credit unions), but how are they different and which is better for you?
- What Is A Savings Account And How Does It Work? – Your savings account is one of the foundational pieces of your banking life. It’s important to understand how it works.
- How Many Checking Accounts Should You Have? – There’s nothing that says you can only have one checking account. Just as you may have savings accounts for different goals, you may choose to have multiple checking accounts.
- Money Market Account Vs. Savings Account – These two savings deposit accounts have a lot in common, and yet there are differences to be aware of.
Educating Yourself About Individual Banks
Another busy category is the individual bank review. It’s helpful to learn not only which accounts an individual bank offers but also how that bank stacks up against its peers. What minimums does it require to earn the stated APY? Are there monthly or other account fees? What about ATM access? How highly rated is the bank’s mobile app on the App Store and Google Play?
Here are seven of our more heavily trafficked individual bank reviews in 2020:
- Chime Review
- Simple Banking Review
- Marcus by Goldman Sachs Review
- Charles Schwab Review: Online Banking
- Varo Bank Review
- CIT Bank Review
- Axos Bank Review
Ten banks appear on Forbes Advisor’s list of best online banks 2021. Whenever you’re researching—or being marketed to—in cyberspace, you can search for additional individual bank reviews from Forbes Advisor.
Making Smart Money Moves
Whether it’s the best of times, the worst of times or somewhere in between, your money tends to be in motion—whether that means being deposited into your account or being used to pay bills or run a business:
- Funds Availability And Your Bank Account: What You Need To Know – Your money’s not necessarily available as soon as you deposit it. Part of managing your banking effectively is understanding the timing of credits and debits.
- 8 Tools For Sending Money To Family And Friends Fast – Know your options for when you need to get money to your friends or family in a hurry.
- Millennial Myth-Busting: 5 Financial Rules of Thumb That Were Becoming Obsolete Even Before Covid-19 Arrived – Your parents’ beliefs about money made sense for them, but the same rules may not be applicable in 2020, or in 2021 and beyond.
- How Can A Business Bank Account Help Your Small Business Grow? – Whether you’re a sole proprietor, an online shop owner or a fast-growing software company, it helps to understand the uses of business checking accounts.
With more and more banking being done online, your bank’s security protocols do the heavy lifting, but you also need to actively participate in keeping your personal info secure.
Celebrating Diversity
Even amid the many financial challenges of 2020, there were real advances in banking that is focused on specific communities:
- New Daylight And Visa Partnership Fuses Tech And Inclusion For LGBT+ Banking – In November, LGBT+ banking platform Be Money relaunched as Daylight, and is offering a prepaid card in partnership with Visa that features the customer’s chosen name.
- How BankBlackUSA Is Helping Empower Black-Owned Banks And Credit Unions – Black-owned banks and credit unions are critical to addressing the racial wealth gap—something that was brought to the forefront this year—and BankBlackUSA is helping to lead that charge.
- OneUnited: The Nation’s Largest Black-Owned Bank Is Unapologetically Black And Activist – OneUnited Bank, founded in 1968, seeks to build wealth in low- and moderate-income communities and offers specialized programs to its urban banking customers.
Welcoming the New Year
When the ball drops in New York City’s Times Square—before an invited audience of 40 first responders and their families, rather than the traditional packed-in crowds—a fresh new year will arrive. One in which your banking relationship will continue to provide the foundation for every aspect of your financial life. Your Forbes Advisor banking team invites you to keep reading and learning with us throughout 2021.
More From Advisor
- A Glossary Of Basic Banking Terms
- 7 Questions To Ask Before Opening A Savings Account
- How To Recover From Your Holiday Spending Hangover
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.