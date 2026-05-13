Best Nuclear Energy Stock to Buy Right Now: GE Vernova vs. BWX Technologies

Key Points

It's not easy to navigate the nuclear energy investment market.

The companies that seem to generate the most attention are unprofitable.

You don't have to wait on either GE Vernova or BWX Technologies to turn a profit.

10 stocks we like better than GE Vernova ›

Plenty of investors see the potential upside of the nuclear energy market as global power demand increases. But they may be hesitant to invest, as some nuclear energy companies seem to be little more than stories of future profits that may never materialize.

Fortunately, there are profitable companies to consider in the nuclear energy sector. Two are pitted against each other in today's battle: GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) and BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT).

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Small reactors, big opportunities

GE Vernova has a collaboration with Hitachi, forming GE Vernova Hitachi, to build small modular reactors (SMRs). The Department of Energy (DOE) lists one benefit of SMRs as siting flexibility, as smaller reactors can be deployed where a site lacks the capacity to support a large reactor. The DOE also lists lower capital investment and greater efficiency among several other benefits.

Oklo and NuScale Power are also in the SMR niche, but GE Vernova Hitachi is the only company currently with an SMR under construction in North America. Its BWRX-300 reactor is expected to start commercial operation in Canada by the end of 2030.

Outside of Canada, the energy provider, the Tennessee Valley Authority, received a $400 million grant from the DOE in December 2025 to accelerate the deployment of the BWRX-300 in Tennessee. It's expected to launch in the early 2030s, and unless Oklo or NuScale launches before then, it would be the first U.S. commercial SMR.

Beyond its collaboration with Hitachi, GE Vernova is generating revenue in its other business segments while it waits for its SMR endeavors to unfold. In 2025, it reported revenue of $38.1 billion and net income of $4.9 billion. It also just announced in April a strong first quarter, reporting revenue of $9.3 billion and net income of $4.7 billion.

The niche nuclear power player

BWX Technologies has broad offerings for the nuclear sector, including nuclear reactor components, engineering services, and fuel. Who it serves is narrower, as it focuses on government contracts.

It was awarded contracts from the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program in July 2025 to manufacture nuclear reactor components. It's an eight-year agreement, valued at $2.6 billion. Showing it really is a small nuclear world, it's also involved in the SMR market through GE Vernova Hitachi's BWRX-300, signing a contract in January 2025 to manufacture a reactor pressure vessel for the first BWRX-300 reactor.

To further its nuclear energy offerings, in April it announced the acquisition of Precision Components Group, pending regulatory approval, which BWX says would be the "first step in establishing a U.S. commercial nuclear component manufacturing footprint to support future new reactor builds and aftermarket."

BWX Technologies is a more niche investment in the nuclear sector, and its total revenue generation is on the smaller side, totaling $3.1 billion in 2025. But it's also a profitable company, reporting net income of nearly $330 million. That makes it stand out as a company generating profit in the nuclear sector today, and not just promising them in the future. Looking ahead to 2026, it expects revenue to climb above $3.7 billion. Its dividend yield is on the lower side at 0.5%, but that pairs with stock price appreciation for a larger total return.

The nuclear battle winner

Both companies could fit into a portfolio, and they are long-term investment candidates that could continue to outperform the S&P 500.

BWX Technologies has a smaller market to serve, but it has a reliable moat in the nuclear industry with its government contracts. Its stock price has also significantly outperformed the S&P 500 during the past five years, climbing more than 210% compared to the S&P 500's roughly 77%.

GE Vernova is a more aggressive investment. It is generating revenue and profit today, but a lot of its outlook is tied to the future. As it's also serving the data center market, if there is a slowdown in data centers being built, that will hurt both revenue and profit. The stock price is up a huge 675% during the past five years.

When deciding which stock to hold for a decade or longer, even with the price run-up, I'd still give GE Vernova the edge. It just has more revenue sources and bigger opportunities. Highlighting that point, GE Vernova reported net income last year that was more than BWX Technologies' revenue. The GE Vernova stock price can be volatile, and it won't move higher in a straight line, but it has the potential to reward long-term investors more.

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BWX Technologies and GE Vernova. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.