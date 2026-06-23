Best Nuclear and AI Energy Stocks to Buy Now and Hold : GEV, TLN

Investors looking to buy stocks now to close out June and in the second half of 2026 should consider best-in-class stocks across nuclear and AI energy.

These stocks are benefiting from the artificial intelligence arms race no matter which of the AI hyperscalers and the other giants, such as OpenAI, grab the biggest share of the market.

There’s also no telling how AI technologies, and more importantly, their monetization, will evolve in the coming years. This backdrop makes it difficult to pick AI winners.

Why Investors Should Buy Nuclear and AI Energy Stocks

What we do know right now is that the U.S. energy and electricity grid was already due for hundreds of billions of dollars of investment to repair and expand after decades of underinvestment and flat-out neglect in some cases.

On top of that, AI data centers consume as much electricity as mid-sized cities. The U.S. is also attempting to reshore more critical manufacturing and boost its industrial base across semiconductors, rare earths, defense & aerospace, and beyond.

The AI arms race, coupled with the electrification push and the reshoring of critical manufacturing, are projected to increase U.S. electricity demand 25% by 2030 and 75% to 100% by 2050.

The next 10 years alone are projected to require more new electricity generation than any period in U.S. history. This backdrop is why the U.S. government is aiming to help quadruple U.S. nuclear capacity by 2050 as part of a growing all-of-the-above approach to energy expansion.



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The two market-crushing nuclear and AI energy stocks we dive into today—Talen Energy and GE Vernova—are poised to keep growing as the most important pillars of the U.S. and global economies—big tech, Wall Street, and the U.S. government—throw their money and influence behind the energy and grid supercycle that’s required to power a thriving growth economy for the rest of the 21st century and beyond.

Both nuclear energy stocks also handily outclimbed the Zacks Tech sector, as well as Nvidia and tons of other pure-play AI stocks over the past two years.

TLN and GEV are sitting at the cusp of potential technical breakouts into new trading ranges.

Buy Amazon Partner Talen Energy and Hold Forever?

Talen Energy TLN is a leading independent power producer that’s a direct long-term investment in the growing relationship between AI and nuclear energy, as well as natural gas. On top of the huge push for nuclear power, AI hyperscalers are locking up long-term power agreements with natural gas plants as they race to secure reliable power for their AI data centers.

Talen owns and operates 13.1 gigawatts of power infrastructure, including 2.2 GW of nuclear power. It was at the vanguard of the relationship between AI and nuclear via a deal with Amazon AMZN. Speaking of the hyperscalers, Talen said last quarter that it sees further upside from “acceleration of the Amazon ramp” in the existing agreement, along with potential for new data center contracting opportunities.



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TLN has expanded aggressively through natural gas deals, adding roughly 5.5+ GW of natural gas-fired generation capacity in the last 12–18 months. These deals meaningfully boost its free cash flow expansion and provide it with long-term upside in data center-heavy areas of the U.S. Talen reaffirmed its 2026 guidance in early May.

The company is projected to grow its adjusted earnings by 270% in 2026 and another 31% next year to climb from $6.17 a share in 2025 to $29.97 in 2027. TLN is expected to expand its revenue by 59% this year and another 21% next year, roughly doubling its revenue in the process.

Wall Street is high on the stock, with 11 of the 14 brokerage recommendations Zacks has at “Strong Buys.” TLN stock has soared around 260% in the past two years—Talen uplisted from OTCQX to the NASDAQ Global Select Market in July 2024.



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TLN had chopped around since its July 2025 breakout. The AI energy stock's ~30% surge since June 10 has it on the verge of testing its October peaks and entering a new trading range.

The nuclear energy stock is also on the cusp of completing the bullish golden cross, with its 50-day moving average on the verge of climbing above its longer-dated 200-day.

Talen trades at 16.6X forward 12-month earnings, which marks a 22% discount to its median and a 33% discount to the Zacks Alt. Energy Industry (even though Talen has climbed ~260% in two years vs. its industry’s 76%.

Why GEV is a Must-Buy AI Energy Stock and a Potential Wall Street Titan

GE Vernova’s GEV customers reportedly generate 25% of global electricity via its installed base of technologies. GEV’s portfolio spans nuclear energy technologies, natural gas, electrification, and more. The GE spin-off is well-positioned to thrive in the AI energy age and become one of the most critical energy infrastructure and technology companies of the 21st Century.

GEV’s growing portfolio is full of everything that the AI hyperscalers love, especially nuclear energy and natural gas. Its power segment orders soared 59% in Q1, led by its gas turbines unit, while its Electrification unit orders increased 86% organically.



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Meanwhile, it has provided nuclear turbine technologies and services for all reactor types for decades. Plus, GEV is one of just a handful of likely winners in the next-gen small modular nuclear reactor industry. SMRs have blockbuster potential in a future where they directly power AI data centers, industrial and manufacturing plants, cities, and even Moon bases.

The company in late 2025 stated that its “electrification backlog will double in the next 3 years.” GEV added $13 billion to its backlog in Q1, taking its total to $163 ‌billion (up from $116 billion when it spun off), boosted by an 80% increase in its “equipment backlog at considerably better margins.”

GEV is projected to post 19% sales growth in 2026 and 14% higher next year to reach nearly $52 billion. The company is expected to grow its adjusted earnings by 73% in 2026 and then pull back slightly in 2027. Management now expects its backlog to reach $200 billion by 2027, a full year earlier than its previous forecast.

CEO Scott Strazik said on its Q1earnings callthat its “growth is just starting, and there is no company better positioned to serve and transform the global electricity system than GE Vernova."



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The AI energy powerhouse also doubled its quarterly dividend for 2026 and raised its repurchase authorization to $10 billion from $6 billion. The AI energy stock skyrocketed 700% from its early April 2024 IPO, crushing Amazon’s 29%, Nvidia’s NVDA 130%, and tons of pure-play AI companies.

All it needs now is a little nudge to break out to new all-time highs after GE Vernova climbed around 1.5% on Monday. The stock gave up a larger gain as it faced some resistance at its April peaks.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Talen Energy Corporation (TLN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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