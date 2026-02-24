The Best Northeast Places for Retirees Who Want Charm Without Sky-High Costs

Key Points

The Northeast is one of the most expensive parts of the country, but you can enjoy the four seasons without burning a hole in your wallet.

The options on this list are near big cities but offer enough amenities on their own to keep you busy.

Although housing prices soared during the pandemic, inflation has been slowing down; some housing markets on this list even have lower housing prices year over year.

The Northeast is one of the most expensive parts of the country and features big cities like New York, Boston, and Pittsburgh. However, there are still some pockets in the region that offer affordable retirement options for Northeasterners who want more mileage out of their nest eggs.

Make sure you consider these areas when mapping out your next home.

Utica, New York

Utica is located an hour away from both Syracuse and the Baseball Hall of Fame. Within the city itself, you'll find many attractions and things to do. The Stanley Theatre hosts Broadway shows and performances. If you want to walk, the Roscoe Conkling Park has 625 acres of land and hiking trails to explore. Utica also has museums and sporting events.

The median house price in the city is just $189,900, according to Realtor.com. Affordability is a key metric in the Motley Fool's Best Places to Retire list, which is part of the reason Utica is a top pick.

The housing market has been getting hotter in this part of New York, with the average home selling in 71 days. Furthermore, while housing prices are up by 26.7% over the past three years, Utica still remains an affordable location.

Hermitage, Pennsylvania

Hermitage is the second pick on this list. It's about an hour away from Pittsburgh and Cleveland, and the average home only costs $242,000. Housing prices in the area actually pulled back by 3.2% over the past year, according to Realtor.com.

It's also in Pennsylvania, which is a tax-friendly state for retirees. The state doesn't tax 401(k) withdrawals, Social Security, or pensions. However, you'll still have to pay federal taxes on those income sources.

Buhl Farm Park, the Avenue of 444 Flags, and Shenango River Lake are some of the top destinations. The city also has great healthcare options.

Concord, New Hampshire

Concord is a bit more expensive than the average retirement spot, with a median home price of $424,500. However, it's one of the most affordable places in New Hampshire. It's right in the middle of the state and offers a mix of urban amenities with a suburban feel.

The city has downtown shopping, plenty of trails at Winant Park, and the New Hampshire State House, which is one of the nation's oldest capitol buildings. You can also kayak and receive guided tours of the Merrimack and Contoocook Rivers.

Concord offers many options for outdoor adventurers, plus historical museums like the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center. You can also watch national and international performances at the Capitol Center for the Arts.

Bethel, Maine

Bethel is a small Maine town located about 30 minutes away from Gorham, New Hampshire. The median house price is $582,000, but that figure is down by 9.4% over the past year. It's also shown a steady decline over the past three years, and the average number of days on the market has jumped to 102. This suggests that Bethel's housing units may become cheaper in the future.

The town is about two hours away from the coast, but the Littlefield Beaches lakeside campground and Frenchman's Hole swimming hole are nearby. It's also near Grafton Notch State Park, which offers plenty of trails and scenic views. The Mount Will Trail is a popular hiking route that offers some of the best views in the area.

Bethel attracts plenty of skiers in the winter. It also has local events at the Gem Theater, and the Maine Mineral & Gem Museum is located right in the center of town.

Lowell, Massachusetts

Lowell is less than 40 minutes away from Boston and might be one of the most affordable spots near the big city. It's also the home of UMass Lowell, which brings in talented workers. The median home price is $437,500, a 3.9% drop, compared to last year. The average property stays on the market for 54 days before being sold.

The city has multiple museums to visit and a variety of restaurants and is situated on the Merrimack River. The Lowell Riverwalk offers nice views of the river and is an excellent spot for walking or running.

