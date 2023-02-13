One of the big challenges of moving is finding a way to transport your items as safely as possible without breaking the bank. Hiring one of the best moving companies could take all the work off your hands, but that can quickly become expensive. One way to keep costs down is to rent a truck and handle every aspect of the move yourself.

This article reviews seven of the best moving truck rental companies on the market based on factors such as rates and range of services. Read on for a comprehensive guide on how to pick the right truck rental company for your needs.

Our Top Picks for the Best Moving Truck Rental Companies

Best Moving Truck Rental Companies Reviews

Here’s an overview of the seven top truck rental companies available this year, including their highlights and pros and cons.

If you’re looking for more moving tips, like how to pack a moving truck or keep your plants safe during a move, check out the guide at the end of this article.

Pros

Online guide with packing tips

Moving calculator

Low rates for same-day moves

Cons

Can't make reservations in advance

No one-way rentals

Why we chose it: The Home Depot Truck Rental is ideal for short-distance moves. With low hourly rates and a range of truck sizes available, this a great rental choice for a same-day move within the same city.

The Home Depot is widely known as a home improvement store but also offers hourly truck rentals for construction, waste removal and moving.

When renting a truck with The Home Depot, you can choose between a flatbed pickup truck, cargo van or moving box truck. The box truck offers approximately 515 cubic feet of space, enough for a one or two-bedroom home. Rental options are hourly, daily or weekly. Every rental requires a $150 deposit which you get back once you drop off the vehicle.

The Home Depot doesn’t allow one-way rentals, so it might not be the best option for an interstate move. You’ll get the best rates if you rent a truck for a single day or just a few hours. Advanced reservations aren’t allowed, but because of The Home Depot’s wide availability, rental trucks are usually available at most store locations.

While Home Depot’s truck rental service is not BBB accredited, the retailer has an A+ BBB rating and receives positive reviews on unbiased consumer reporting sites. The company also provides helpful online resources like a packing guide and a moving calculator. However, some customers have complained about a lack of responsive customer service.

Keep in mind that Home Depot is partnered with Penske. If you request a larger truck, you may be transferred to Penske’s service, which has its own rates and policies.

The Home Depot is a solid choice if you want a cheap, quick truck rental to handle your local move. However, for interstate moves or large households, you may want to consider other options.

Pros

Widely available truck rental company

Plenty of size options

Affordable rates for moves under 100 miles

Cons

Customer reviews aren't great

Pricing isn't always transparent

Why we chose it: U-Haul offers three different damage protection plans. Any of them can be an excellent option for people wanting to protect themselves against liability during a move. The top-tier plans also provide coverage for belongings and medical expenses.

The U-Haul brand is ubiquitous in the moving industry. With over 21,000 locations nationwide, it’s the most widely available truck rental company. It also has a simple online process for reserving rentals, tracking mileage and dropping off vehicles.

U-Haul offers a range of protection plans. SafeMove provides liability coverage in case of damage to the vehicle, while SafeTrip and SafeMove Plus extend protection to your belongings and provide medical coverage.

U-Haul’s fleet includes seven truck sizes plus trailer rentals. You can pay per day or mile, and the company doesn’t require a deposit on credit card payments. Customers will get the best per-mile rates for trips under 100 miles. For longer trips, a daily rental is more affordable.

Despite its popularity, U-Haul doesn’t have the best customer reviews. It has a rating of 1.3 stars on Trustpilot and average reviews on other consumer review sites. The company is not BBB-accredited.

Most customer complaints report a lack of communication and unexpected charges. On the other hand, positive reviews suggest the company is a convenient and accessible option, ideal for experienced DIY movers. U-Haul is also a large company with thousands of locations, so customer experience may vary by location.

Although it gets mixed reviews, U-Haul is a good choice if you want comprehensive protection and a simplified rental process.

Pros

Good for larger homes

Professional transport

Good customer reviews

Cons

Not as affordable as other options

Impractical for local moves

Why we chose it: PODS isn’t a truck rental company, but it has solid customer reviews and offers a stress-free moving process. This company could be ideal for those who want to leave the driving to a professional.

PODS (Personal On Demand Storage) isn’t exactly a moving truck rental company. Instead, it’s a storage company that also offers interstate shipping. When renting with PODS, you can choose your container size and pack it yourself. PODS then picks up your container and drives to your new location, where you can take your time unloading it. You can also move your container to a PODS storage unit at a discounted rate.

PODS is not as affordable as other rental truck companies on this list. That said, it could be a more practical option for those moving a large household across the country. The total cost will include insurance, gas, mileage and driver rates, which can all add up if you’re driving a rental truck yourself.

PODS has a B rating with the BBB and 3.7 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot. Customers report a convenient experience and helpful, professional drivers. A few reviews reflect poor communication from its customer service personnel. Since PODS doesn’t have an app to track containers during shipment, some customers have also felt they had less control over the moving process.

This company isn’t practical for a move within the same city or state, but it’s a reliable solution for long-distance moves.

Pros

Discounts for seniors, students and military members

Easy online booking

Discounts for flexible moving dates

Cons

Add-ons can get expensive

Only four vehicle sizes available

Why we chose it: Budget Truck Rental offers what its name suggests: truck rentals for people on a tight budget. This company is generally considered affordable and provides discounts to help you save even more.

Budget Truck Rental is one of the cheapest companies for short or long-distance moves. It offers a variety of discounts, including:

AARP members

Military members

Students

AAA members

First responders

You can also get a discount on your truck rental if you choose flexible dates. However, rates spike significantly on weekends and holidays. This makes Budget Truck Rentals a better fit for those moving during the week and who aren’t on a tight schedule.

Budget Truck Rentals is managed by Avis and has 2,800 locations nationwide. It offers one-way rentals and reasonable daily rates. If you’re moving within your city, you can also rent a truck for a low per-mile rate. Budget’s fleet includes three truck sizes: 12 feet, 16 feet and 26 feet, plus a 9-foot cargo van.

Budget Truck Rentals gets mixed reviews on consumer review sites. Some customers have complained about damaged rental trucks and poor communication from the company’s customer service team. Positive reviews claim the company is a convenient alternative and offers transparent pricing.

If you want to add additional services like packing, loading or storage, be prepared to pay extra with Budget. But if you’re only looking for a truck rental and can be flexible with your moving dates, it’s an affordable option.

Pros

Free pickup after your move

24/7 roadside assistance

Largest fleet of any nationwide truck rental company

Cons

Limited locations

Limited storage options

Why we chose it: Enterprise Truck Rental offers 14 vehicle options. Enterprise could be for you if you want to rent multiple vehicles, tackle a small move, or avoid overpaying for more space than you need.

You may know Enterprise as a car rental company, but it also has a vast fleet of moving vehicles. Size options range from pickup trucks to 26-foot box trucks. The variety of vehicle options is great for those who may need to rent an extra truck or want to stick to their budget and know exactly which vehicle size they need.

Another feature that sets Enterprise apart is its free pickup service. You can opt to have your vehicle picked up at your destination at no additional cost. That said, Enterprise’s service locations are limited, so make sure pickup is available in your area before you book your truck.

Enterprise Truck Rental offers daily or per-mile rates. The required deposit varies by rental location. Additional services like packing and storage can be worked into your final cost if needed. Enterprise could be a little more expensive than U-Haul or Budget Truck Rentals, but it’s still more affordable than a professional moving company.

With 2.2 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, Enterprise has mixed customer reviews. Most complaints mention challenges in making and keeping reservations, but positive reviews report a smooth checkout experience and an easy drop-off. Of course, your experience may depend on your location.

Enterprise is ideal for those who need to rent a larger truck or multiple vehicles for a multi-day move.

Pros

No extra charge for additional miles

Free cancellations at any time

Online rental guide to pick the right vehicle

Cons

Expensive for local moves

Security deposit is high

Why we chose it: Penske offers a flat rate with no extra charge for additional miles, making it one of the best moving truck rental companies for affordable long-distance moves.

Penske Truck Rental is one of the cheapest moving truck rental companies for cross-country or interstate moves. When renting with Penske, you’ll pay a flat daily rate that doesn’t go up with mileage.

While other companies on this list charge a small per-mile fee for distances over a specific number of miles, Penske has no mileage caps. This means you can drive between states without racking up extra charges. Penske also has an easy online reservation process and doesn’t charge for last-minute cancellations.

Another perk of doing business with Penske is its online Truck Wizard tool, which provides packing tips and helps customers pick the right vehicle size for their move. The rental fleet includes five truck sizes and cargo vans.

You generally need a deposit of over $100 to rent a Penske truck, but actual amounts vary by location. Services like loading and packing cost extra, but 24/7 roadside assistance is included with every rental.

Penske has a rating of 2.5 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot. Customers report an easy pickup and reservation process but some technical issues with the trucks.

While its high deposit requirement makes Penske a pricey option for local moves, its unlimited mileage makes it an excellent alternative for moves over longer distances (100 miles or more).

Pros

Customizable moving plans

Option to work with local movers

Helpful claims process

Cons

No self-driving option

Can be expensive

Why we chose it: North American Van Lines is a popular full-service moving company. If you opt to pack the truck yourself, the company provides packing equipment, tips, unloading assistance and more.

North American Van Lines could be the best choice if you want to add extra services and equipment to make your move easier.

The company also offers different coverage options to protect your belongings. One such option (the default one) is full-value protection, which guarantees NAVL will repair or replace a damaged or broken item with one of like kind and quality or reimburse you for its replacement value. Just note that this coverage comes at an additional cost and the minimum level of protection it provides (by law) is $6.00 per pound times the weight of your shipment. For more information, visit the Federal Motor Carrier and Safety Administration’s website.

Like other moving companies, NAVL offers customizable plans. You can choose a full-service move or handle the packing and unloading yourself. The company will supply a free packing guide and materials if you pack your items yourself. You can’t rent towing equipment from this moving company, but it will connect you to a third-party company that can relocate your car for you.

Because it is a full-service mover, NAVL isn’t the most affordable option. However, it is an alternative for those moving a large household across state lines. Insurance, mileage, extra services and equipment are all factored into the final cost

North American Van Lines has an A+ rating from the BBB and average ratings on other consumer review sites. Positive reviews mention the company’s responsiveness and quick online quotes.

NAVL isn’t a budget moving truck rental. However, it may be an option for those moving across the country or wanting additional protection against damaged items.

Other moving truck rental companies we considered

The seven truck rental companies reviewed above are among the most popular, but they aren’t your only options. Here are a few other companies that could help you with your move.

Pros

Affordable daily rates

Easy online reservation process

Cons

No box trucks for moving

Hertz offers van and truck rentals for short- and long-distance moves. Rental prices are similar to Enterprise’s, and you can make reservations online. However, Hertz doesn’t have box trucks in its fleet, so it has fewer options for customers moving larger households.

Pros

Affordable DIY option

Offers add-on services

Cons

Low customer satisfaction

U-Pack is a moving company that lets customers pack and load their rental containers themselves. This is a good choice if you need to move many items, but U-Pack doesn’t have great reviews compared to PODS and other similar companies.

Pros

Helpful extra services

Offers home staging

Cons

Not a DIY moving company

College Hunks is yet another option for long-distance moves. It also provides cleanout and junk removal services. However, College Hunks doesn’t offer a self-packing option, so it isn’t ideal for DIY moves.

Moving Truck Rental Companies Guide

The right rental truck company will help you save on your moving costs. But if you don’t know what you’re looking for, finding the best company for your needs can be tricky.

The following guide contains tips to help you select the right moving truck rental company and make your move less stressful and more affordable.

What are moving truck rentals?

Moving truck rental companies allow you to rent large trucks for a short period. Renting a truck and taking care of the packing, loading and driving yourself is a more affordable alternative to hiring a full-service moving company, as most rental companies charge per mile or day.

Renting a moving truck is a good option if you’re moving within the state and are comfortable loading your furniture and other belongings on your own. A full-service moving company could be a more practical alternative for long-distance moves and large households.

Some truck rental companies offer additional services like packing assistance and discounted storage. Other DIY moving companies, such as PODS or U-Pack, will drive your truck or storage unit after you pack it. Your mover may also be able to connect you to the best car shipping companies so you can leave your car in good hands and fly to your destination.

How do moving truck rentals work?

Truck rentals for moving are pretty straightforward. You don’t need a special license or training to rent a moving truck, but you will be responsible for any damage to the truck and cargo.

Most rental companies allow you to make a reservation online. Some also offer a sizing guide to help you pick the right truck. Depending on the company, you may be able to pay per hour, per day or per mile. A rental company that offers flat daily rates with unlimited mileage may be best if you are moving over a long distance.

A one-way moving truck rental allows you to drop off the truck in a different location from where you picked it up. Not all companies offer one-way rentals. If yours doesn’t and you are moving across state lines, make sure your rental company is available nationwide and has plenty of service locations.

To avoid paying for any damages to the rental vehicle, consider adding liability coverage to your rental. The moving truck companies reviewed in this article offer a variety of plans to cover you, the rental vehicle and your cargo.

What to consider when choosing a rental truck moving company

Not all rental truck companies are suitable for every situation. Here are a few factors you’ll want to consider before you reserve a truck or moving company.

The size of your home

The bigger your home, the more you own and the larger the moving truck you’ll need. If you’re moving a large household, look for a rental truck company with plenty of size options. That way, you can compare sizes and pick the one that can accommodate your items.

Here’s an example of different truck sizes that may accommodate different types of homes:

1-bedroom apartment: 10 to 16 feet

2-bedroom apartment or house: 12 to 22 feet

3-bedroom house: 16 to 22 feet

5-bedroom house: 22 to 26 feet

Of course, these are just examples. You’ll have to consider the size and weight of your furniture to find the right truck size.

A 26-foot truck is the largest option for drivers without a specialized license. If you need more space, consider renting an additional cargo van, pickup truck or trailer — just make sure you have another driver to help you out.

The distance to your destination

The distance of your move makes a huge difference when picking the right rental. Some truck companies offer hourly rates and don’t allow one-way rentals — these are ideal if you’re looking for a cheap moving truck rental within your city.

For interstate or long-distance moves, the best rental options offer unlimited mileage, flat rates and plenty of drop-off locations.

The price

Moving can get expensive. Fortunately, most truck rental companies provide online quotes that let you know what you will pay before making a reservation. Pick a company that works for your budget, and watch for available discounts.

One way to keep costs down is to move outside peak travel times. Like airline tickets, truck rental rates fluctuate throughout the year. The most affordable time to rent a truck is during the week and in the winter months.

Deposits and fees

Truck rental companies often require a deposit. This is a safety measure to prevent damage to the vehicle, and you’ll get it back when you return your rental (or it will be factored into the final cost).

Other fees that can add to the cost of renting a moving truck include mileage fees, additional services and taxes for driving across state lines. Online quotes don’t always include these fees.

Reading a company’s customer reviews is an excellent way to determine if there could be hidden or unexpected costs at the end of your drive.

Moving Truck Rental Companies FAQ

How much do moving truck rentals cost?

A moving truck can cost anywhere from $150 to $2,000. The final cost will depend on the distance you move and the size of the truck you rent. Additional services and insurance can also add to your final cost.

What is the cheapest moving truck rental company?

Budget Truck Rentals is one of the most affordable truck rental companies for long-distance moves. And The Home Depot offers reasonable rates for local moves.

That said, you might find a more affordable rental with another company, depending on the distance you're traveling and the discounts you qualify for.

How big of a moving truck do you need?

Talk to your rental company about picking the right truck size for your move. An online packing guide can help you plan and figure out how much space you need.

What are alternatives to renting a moving truck?

Full-service and DIY moving companies are both great alternatives to renting a moving truck. These companies are pricier upfront but may be more cost-effective if you're moving a large household over a long distance.

How We Chose the Best Moving Truck Rental Companies

We looked at several crucial features when selecting the top seven moving truck rental companies, including:

Nationwide affordability

Variety of size options

Availability of additional services

Positive customer reviews

Transparent, fair pricing

Multiple coverage options

Summary of Money’s Best Moving Truck Rental Companies

