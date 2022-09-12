Best Monthly Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week? 2 To Know

2 Top Monthly Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week

Monthly dividend stocks are a type of investment that pays out dividends on a monthly basis. This can be a great way to earn some extra income, and it can also help to smooth out the ups and downs of the stock market. Monthly dividend stocks tend to be less volatile than other types of stocks, and they can provide a steadier stream of income. Some of the more popular monthly dividend stocks are companies such as LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O), and Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE: PBA) just to name a couple.

There are a few things to keep in mind if you’re thinking about investing in monthly dividend stocks. First, it’s important to research the companies that you’re considering investing in. Make sure that they have a good track record of paying out dividends on time, and that they have the financial stability to continue doing so. Second, remember that stock prices can fluctuate, so there’s no guarantee that you’ll make money on your investment.

However, if you’re careful and do your research, investing in monthly dividend stocks can be a great way to earn some extra income. With this in mind, here are two monthly dividend stocks to watch this week.

Monthly Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC)

(NYSE: ADC) Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD)

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC Stock)

First up, Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT). The company focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of properties leased primarily to retail tenants. For a sense of scale, as of June 30, 2022, Agree Realty owns and operates a portfolio of 1,607 properties, located throughout all 48 continental states. In addition, the portfolio contains approximately 33.8 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Just last month, Agree Realty’s Board Of Directors announced that it has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.234 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend yield of 3.71%. Also in August, Agree Realty (ADC) reported its second quarter financial results. In detail, ADC reported earnings of $0.98 per share, with revenue of $104.9 million. Meanwhile, the street’s estimates for this quarter were earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $101.4 million. What’s more, the company was able to grow revenue by 27.1% during the same period, in 2021.

Aside from that, Agree Realty stock has jumped over 7% since the start of 2022, outperforming the broader market. As of Monday’s closing bell shares of ADC stock are trading at $75.76 per share. Given this information, is now a good time to invest in Agree Realty stock for your long-term portfolio? Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] Top Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Dow 30 Stocks To Know

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD Stock)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. In brief, Gladstone Commercial focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. The company’s strategy is to generate value through investing in quality properties, diversifying its portfolio geographically and by property type, and actively managing its properties. As it stands, GOOD pays its shareholders an annual dividend yield of 7.81%.

Meanwhile, last month, Gladstone Commercial announced its more recent Q2 2022 financial results. Diving in, Gladstone Comml (GOOD) reported second-quarter June 2022 earnings per share of $0.39, with revenue of $36.4 million. For context, Wall Street’s consensus earnings estimate was $0.38 per share on revenue of $36.0 million. As a result, the company posted a 9.1% increase in revenue during the same period, a year prior.

Aside from that, shares of GOOD stock are currently down over 24% year-to-date closing Monday’s trading session at $19.26 per share. All in all, could now be a good time to a good time to add GOOD stock to your list of monthly dividend stocks to watch this week?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.