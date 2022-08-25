Best Monthly Dividend Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 3 To Know

Here Are 3 Monthly Dividend Stocks For Your Watchlist Today

Monthly dividend stocks refer to a type of investment where shareholders receive dividends on a monthly basis rather than quarterly. While many investors prefer the stability of quarterly dividends, monthly payments can offer a number of benefits. First, they can provide a steadier source of income, which can be helpful in budgeting. Monthly payments can also help to smooth out peaks and troughs in the stock price, providing a more consistent return for investors.

Notably, some of the more popular monthly dividend stocks are names such as, LTC Properties Inc (NYSE: LTC), Main Street Capital Corp. (NYSE: MAIN), and Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE: PBA) to name a few. Finally, monthly dividends can offer an element of flexibility for investors who need to access their cash more frequently. As a result, monthly dividend stocks can be an attractive option for many investors. With that said, here are three of the best monthly dividend stocks to watch in the stock market now.

Monthly Dividend Stocks To Watch Now

Realty Income Corporation (O Stock)

Realty Income Corporation (O), is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in San Diego, California, United States. The company invests in commercial properties in the United States. Realty Income controls and operates a diversified portfolio of commercial properties. The company’s strategy is to generate reliable monthly cash dividends from a portfolio of net-leased retail, industrial, and office properties. Currently, Realty Income Corp has an annual dividend yield of 4.14%.

In fact, just this month, Realty Income, also widely referred to as The Monthly Dividend Company®, announced that it has declared its 626th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. As of Thursday afternoon, shares of O stock are trading at $70.92 a share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

AGNC Investments Corp. (AGNC Stock)

Next, AGNC Investments Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses principally on investing in residential mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. As of today, AGNC has a current annual dividend yield of 11.61%. Aside from that, last month the company announced a beat for its Q2 2022 financial results.

In detail, Agnc Investment (AGNC) posted earnings of $0.83 per share on revenue of $315.0 million. This is in comparison with, analysts’ consensus earnings estimate of $0.60 per share on revenue of $319.2 million. In addition, AGNC saw a 35.8% increase in revenue. “As a result of the challenging market conditions during the quarter, AGNC continued to maintain a defensive position, highlighted by lower leverage and our low interest rate exposure,” said Bernice Bell, the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Furthermore, on Wednesday aftertnoon shares of AGNC stock are trading at $12.53 per share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

EPR Properties (EPR Stock)

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that leases experiential properties in the United States and Canada. The company invests in two property segments: experiential, including theaters, family entertainment centers, ski resorts, and other attractions; and education, including early childhood education centers and private school properties. Currently, EPR Properties has an annual dividend yield of 6.89%. At the beginning of this month, EPR Properties announced its second quarter 2022 financial results.

In detail, the company raised guidance, but mainainted in line with consensus estimates. In addition, EPR reported earnings per share of $1.23, while notching revenue of $160.4 million. For context, Wall Street’s consensus expectations were earnings of $1.12 per share, with revenue of $144.3 million. “The Company’s premier portfolio of diversified experiential properties has continued to perform well. During the second quarter, we delivered meaningful growth in earnings and consistent deferral collections, supporting our increased earnings outlook for the year,” commented Greg Silvers, Chairman and CEO of EPR Properties. With that, shares of EPR stock are currently trading at $46.60 as of Wednesday afternoon. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

