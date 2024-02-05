Best Monthly Dividend Stocks To Invest In Now? 2 To Know

Investing in the stock market offers a pathway to potentially grow wealth over time. It involves purchasing shares of companies. These shares represent a slice of ownership. As businesses prosper, investors can reap rewards. However, the market is volatile. Prices fluctuate due to various factors. This poses a risk and investors may face losses if stock values drop.

Dividend stocks add a layer of appeal to the investment landscape. These stocks pay out a portion of earnings to shareholders regularly. This can provide a steady income stream. Especially appealing in uncertain market conditions. Yet, not all companies offer dividends. And those that do can cut payments in tough times.

Monthly dividend stocks stand out for their payout frequency. They offer income every month, unlike the more common quarterly dividends. This can be ideal for those seeking regular income. But, it’s crucial to assess the company’s ability to sustain these payments. High yields can sometimes signal financial distress. As with any investment, there’s a balance between risk and reward. Keeping this all on top of mind, here are two monthly dividend stocks to check out in the stock market today.

Monthly Dividend Stocks To Watch Today

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O)

(NYSE: O) Stag Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG)

Realty Income Corp (O Stock)

Starting us off, Realty Income Corporation (O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) known for its portfolio of commercial properties in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. Specializing in single-tenant, triple-net lease agreements, the company focuses on retail and commercial spaces occupied by tenants in non-cyclical industries.

Just last month, Realty Income Corp announced the completion of its merger with Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. in an all-stock transaction. This significant move combines two major players in the real estate market, with the merged entity continuing to trade under the ticker “O” on the New York Stock Exchange. The deal, which received approval from Spirit stockholders, allowed Spirit common stockholders to receive $0.762 shares of Realty Income common stock for each share they held.

Year-to-date shares of O stock have pulled back by 9.92% so far. Meanwhile, during Monday morning’s trading session, O stock is trading red on the day by 2.64% at $52.75 a share.

Source: TradingView

Stag Industrial (STAG Stock)

Next, Stag Industrial Inc. (STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company targets properties housing tenants in various industries, including manufacturing, distribution, and warehousing.

Also last month, STAG Industrial announced an increase in its monthly common stock dividends to $0.123333 per share, setting an annual rate of $1.48 per share. The company’s Board of Directors declared dividends for the first quarter of 2024, with payments scheduled for mid-February, mid-March, and mid-April following the respective record dates at the end of January, February, and March.

So far in 2024, shares of STAG stock have retreated by 7.07%. With that being said, during Monday morning’s trading session, Stag Industrial stock is trading down off the open by 2.13% at $36.79 a share.

Source: TradingView

