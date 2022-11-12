Best Monthly Dividend Stocks To Invest In? 2 To Know

Monthly dividend stocks are stocks that pay out a dividend each month, rather than quarterly or annually. While the monthly payments may be smaller, they can add up over time and provide a steadier stream of income. Monthly dividends can also be reinvested back into the stock, which can compound over time and lead to greater returns.

Dividend stocks, in general, tend to be more stable and less volatile than other types of stocks, making them an attractive choice for long-term investors. And, because the dividends are paid out regularly, investors can rely on a consistent income stream from their investments. For these reasons, monthly dividend stocks can be an attractive investment option for those looking to generate income from their portfolios. With this in mind, here are two monthly dividend stocks to watch in the stock market next week.

Monthly Dividend Stocks To Watch Right Now

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN)

(NYSE: MAIN) Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O)

1. Main Street Capital (MAIN Stock)

First up, Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) is an investment firm. It focuses on providing customized debt and equity financing to lower middle-market companies and debt capital to middle-market companies.

MAIN Recent Stock News

Earlier this month, Main Street Capital announced its Board of Directors has declared regular monthly cash dividends in the amount of $0.225 per share for January, February, and March of 2023. As a result of these dividends, this reflects a 2.3% increase versus the same period, in 2022.

What’s more, since MAIN went Public in October 2007, the company has never lowered its regular monthly dividend amount per share. Separate from that, Main Street Capital’s BoD also declared a supplemental cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable next month.

MAIN Stock Chart

In the last month of trading action, shares of Main Street Capital have rebounded by 16.40%. Meanwhile, as of Friday’s closing bell, MAIN stock is trading at $38.04 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

2. Realty Income (O Stock)

Next up, let’s look at Realty Income Corporation (O). For starters, the company is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. Next, Realty Income focuses on providing its shareholders with reliable monthly income. What’s more, the company’s diversified portfolio of commercial properties includes office, retail, industrial, and other types of properties, throughout 49 states and Washington, D.C.

O Recent Stock News

This month, Realty Income Corporation announced its 629th straight common stock monthly dividend payment to shareholders. In detail, The Monthly Dividend Company® reported a dividend amount of $0.248 per share, reflecting an annualized amount of $2.976 per share. This dividend is payable on December 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of December 1, 2022.

O Stock Chart

Over the last month of trading, shares of Realty Income stock have bounced by 12.95%. Meanwhile, as of the close on Friday, O stock is trading at $64.98 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

