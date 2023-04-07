Best Monthly Dividend Stocks To Buy In April 2023? 2 In Focus

For those who are not familiar with it, a dividend is a payment made by a company to its shareholders as a way of distributing a portion of its profits. Dividends are typically paid out on a regular basis. Such as quarterly or annually, and are often seen as a way for investors to earn a steady stream of income from their investments. Dividends can also be a sign of a company’s financial health and its ability to generate consistent profits.

Monthly dividend stocks are a subset of dividend stocks that pay out dividends on a monthly basis. Rather than quarterly or annually. These stocks can be particularly attractive to investors who are looking for a more frequent income stream from their investments. Monthly dividend stocks can also offer the potential for long-term growth and capital appreciation. This is because companies that pay regular dividends often have strong financial fundamentals and a track record of consistent performance.

It is important to note that not all companies pay dividends. As well as not all dividend-paying companies pay out their dividends on a monthly basis. Additionally, the amount and frequency of dividends can vary widely from company to company. This is why it is important to carefully evaluate individual stocks. This is to ensure that they are a good fit for your investment goals and risk tolerance. With that, here are two monthly dividend stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Monthly Dividend Stocks To Watch Now

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O)

(NYSE: O) Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN)

Realty Income Corporation (O Stock)

Starting off, Realty Income (O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of retail and commercial properties across the United States. For a sense of scale, the company owns approximately 12,200 properties. The majority of those properties are freestanding, single-tenant, and triple-net-leased retail properties. As it stands today, Realty Income offers its shareholders an annual dividend yield of 4.89%.

Just yesterday, Thursday, Realty Income reported the day and time it will release its first quarter 2023 earnings results. In detail, the company is set to report its Q1 2023 financial results that ended March 31, 2023, on May 3, 2023, after the close of the U.S. stock market. To briefly recap, in Q4 2022, Realty Income reported better-than-expected results. Specifically, the company notched in earnings of $1.00 per share, along with revenue of $888.7 million.

Over the last six months, shares of O stock have increased by 7.82%. Meanwhile, as of Thursday’s closing bell on this short holiday week, O stock is trading at $62.57 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Main Street Capital (MAIN Stock)

Next, Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) is an investment company that offers specialized financing options to lower middle market companies, as well as debt capital to middle market companies. Their investment portfolio is tailored to provide support for various business activities, such as management buyouts, refinancings, growth financings, recapitalizations, and company acquisitions. Currently MAIN offers its shareholders an annual dividend yield of 6.87%.

In February, Main Street Capital announced better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 financial results. In detail, the company posted Q4 2022 earnings of $0.98 per share versus consensus estimates that were $0.88 per share. Additionally, MAIN reported revenue of $113.9 million versus estimates of $107.6 million.

Looking at the last six months of trading, MAIN stock has advanced by 18.30%. Meanwhile, as of Thursday’s closing bell, shares of MAIN stock are trading at $39.40 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

