Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9th:

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. WWE: This integrated media and entertainment company engaged in the sports entertainment business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

WWE’s shares gained 2.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

BRT Apartments Corp. BRT: This real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

BRT’s shares gained 3.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. DCOM: This holding company for Dime Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Dime’s shares gained 2.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

