Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO: This operator of water production and water treatment plants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water’s shares gained 33.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Swedbank AB (publ) SWDBY: This banking products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Swedbank’s shares gained 4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO: This clothing, accessories, and personal care products retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.

American Eagle’s shares gained 41.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

