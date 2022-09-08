Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 8th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:

Summit Financial Group, Inc. SMMF: This financial holding company for Summit Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Summit’s shares gained 5.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK: This business development company specializing in investments in debt securities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

FS KKR’s shares gained 0.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

