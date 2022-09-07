Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 7th:

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG: This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere’s shares gained 8.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Startek, Inc. SRT: This business process outsourcing company that provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

Startek’s shares gained 11.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. PFLT: This business development company that seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

PennantPark’s shares gained 1.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

