Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 6th:

Camtek Ltd. CAMT: This inspection and metrology equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Camtek Ltd. Price and Consensus

Camtek Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Camtek Ltd. Quote

Camtek’s shares gained 87.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Camtek Ltd. Price

Camtek Ltd. price | Camtek Ltd. Quote

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO: This operator of water production and water treatment plants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

Consolidated Water’s shares gained 27.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote

Black Stone’s shares gained 7.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.