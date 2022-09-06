Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 6th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 6th:
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA: This integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote
LPL’s shares gained 7.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Price
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. price | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. ABTX: This bank holding company for Allegiance Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Allegiance’s shares gained 3.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Price
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. price | Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Quote
