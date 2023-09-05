Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 5th:

OFS Capital Corporation OFS: This non-diversified management investment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

OFS Capital’s shares gained 13.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PACCAR Inc PCAR: This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

PACCAR’s shares gained 11.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP GHI: This company that is in the business of mortgage revenue bonds has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Greystone Housing’s shares gained 2% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

