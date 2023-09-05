Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 5th:
OFS Capital Corporation OFS: This non-diversified management investment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
OFS Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
OFS Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | OFS Capital Corporation Quote
OFS Capital’s shares gained 13.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
OFS Capital Corporation Price
OFS Capital Corporation price | OFS Capital Corporation Quote
PACCAR Inc PCAR: This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus
PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote
PACCAR’s shares gained 11.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
PACCAR Inc. Price
PACCAR Inc. price | PACCAR Inc. Quote
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP GHI: This company that is in the business of mortgage revenue bonds has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Price and Consensus
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP price-consensus-chart | Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Quote
Greystone Housing’s shares gained 2% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Price
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP price | Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed
Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.
Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”Download Free ChatGPT Stock Report Right Now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.