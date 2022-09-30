Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 30th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 30th:

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited NTB: This company which provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited The Price and Consensus

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited The price-consensus-chart | Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited The Quote

Bank of N.T. Butterfield’s shares gained 5.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited The Price

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited The price | Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited The Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited The (NTB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.