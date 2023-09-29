Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29:

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH: This functional beverage company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.1% over the last 60 days.

Celsius’ shares gained 16.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. TTI: This energy solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.

TETRA Technologies’ shares gained 93.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ING Groep N.V. ING: This company which provides banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

ING Groep’s shares gained 2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

