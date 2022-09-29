Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29th:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL: This company which runs a restaurant and gift store chain has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Cracker Barrel’s shares gained 14.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Legacy Housing Corporation LEGH: This tiny houses and manufactured homes company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Legacy Housing’s shares gained 30.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. FOUR: This integrated payment processing and technology solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

Shift4’s shares gained 28.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.



