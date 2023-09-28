Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI: This automobile company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive’s shares gained 5.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Internet Bancorp INBK: This bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

First Internet’s shares gained 2.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. KD: This technology services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.7% over the last 60 days.

Kyndryl’s shares gained 16.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

