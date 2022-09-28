Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:

Bank First Corporation BFC: This holding company for Bank First N.A. has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Bank First’s shares gained 3.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. EBC: This bank holding company for Eastern Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Eastern Bankshares’ shares gained 6.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. PTSI: This truckload transportation and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

P.A.M. Transportation’s shares gained 8.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.



