Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27th:

Ardmore Shipping Corporation ASC: This company that engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.2% over the last 60 days.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price and Consensus

Ardmore Shipping Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote

Ardmore’s shares gained 25.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price

Ardmore Shipping Corporation price | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote

Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM: This mobile voice and data communications services and products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Iridium Communications Inc Price and Consensus

Iridium Communications Inc price-consensus-chart | Iridium Communications Inc Quote

Iridium’s shares gained 15.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Iridium Communications Inc Price

Iridium Communications Inc price | Iridium Communications Inc Quote

Twin Disc, Incorporated TWIN: This marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Twin Disc, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Twin Disc, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Twin Disc, Incorporated Quote

Twin Disc’s shares gained 14.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Twin Disc, Incorporated Price

Twin Disc, Incorporated price | Twin Disc, Incorporated Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Twin Disc, Incorporated (TWIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.