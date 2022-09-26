Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 26th:

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. EBC: This bank holding company for Eastern Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Eastern’s shares gained 7.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. HBNC: This holding company for Horizon Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

Horizon’s shares gained 7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW: This maintenance, repair, and operating services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

W. W. Grainger’s shares gained 6.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

