Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 25th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 25:

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF: This cosmetics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty’s shares gained 32.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

