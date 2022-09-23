Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 23rd:

National Fuel Gas Company NFG: This New York-based integrated energy company which has natural gas assets located in the prolific Appalachian basin and oil-producing assets in California, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas Company’s shares gained 2.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tompkins Financial TMP: This financial holding company which provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

Tompkins Financial’s shares gained 4.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Bank OZK OZK: This bank holding company which offers a wide range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Bank OZK’s shares gained 6.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.



