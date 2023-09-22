Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22:

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW: This plush toy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Build-A-Bear’s shares gained 42.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD: This oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Pioneer’s shares gained 13.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Enviri Corporation NVRI: This environmental solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Enviri’s shares gained 19.7% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

