Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22nd:

P.A.M. Transportation Services PTSI: This freight company which transports in truckload quantities operates in an irregular route, common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.11% over the last 60 days.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Quote

P.A.M. Transportation Services’s shares gained 14.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Price

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. price | P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Quote

Horizon Bancorp IN HBNC: This bank holding company through subsidiaries are engaged in a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

Horizon Bancorp IN Price and Consensus

Horizon Bancorp IN price-consensus-chart | Horizon Bancorp IN Quote

Horizon Bancorp IN’s shares gained 14.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Horizon Bancorp IN Price

Horizon Bancorp IN price | Horizon Bancorp IN Quote

TPG Inc. TPG: This Texas-based company which operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

TPG Inc. Price and Consensus

TPG Inc. price-consensus-chart | TPG Inc. Quote

TPG’s shares gained 19.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TPG Inc. Price

TPG Inc. price | TPG Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.



Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.>>Show me how I could profit from the metaverse!



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Horizon Bancorp IN (HBNC): Free Stock Analysis Report



P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI): Free Stock Analysis Report



TPG Inc. (TPG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.